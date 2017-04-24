(Adds Credit Agricole, Adidas, WS Atkins, Fresenius,
Thessaloniki Port, Moelis, GE Power, Johnson & Johnson, Whole
Foods Market and NorthWest Healthcare Properties; Updates PPG
Industries and Jimmy Choo)
April 24 The following bids, mergers,
acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Monday:
** Government-controlled Dubai Aerospace Enterprise Ltd (DAE)
is acquiring Dublin-based AWAS, the world's tenth biggest
aircraft lessor, in a deal that will add over 200 planes to its
fleet and more than double the size of its current
business.
** Goals Soccer Centres Plc, the five-a-side football
pitch operator, confirmed that it was in early discussions with
privately-owned Powerleague Group to explore possibilities of a
merger.
** British luxury retailer Jimmy Choo has put itself
up for sale to try to maximise shareholder value as majority
investor JAB increases its focus on consumer goods.
** Canada's Cenovus Energy Inc has said it may sell
parts of the Deep Basin natural gas assets it recently bought
from Houston-based ConocoPhillips, Royal Bank of Canada
(RBC) analysts wrote in a research note on Sunday.
** German pump maker Pfeiffer Vacuum said its
management and supervisory board advised shareholders not to
accept an improved takeover offer by rival Busch
Group.
** Janssen Holding GmbH, a Swiss subsidiary of Johnson &
Johnson, published the provisional notice of the end
result of its all-cash public tender offer in Switzerland to
acquire all publicly-held shares of Actelion Ltd.
** Top shareholders in Singapore telecoms company M1 Ltd
have approached potential buyers China Mobile
and global private equity firms, among others, to sell
their combined majority stake in the firm, sources familiar with
the matter said.
** U.S. medical equipment supplier Becton Dickinson and Co
will acquire C R Bard Inc, in a $24 billion
cash-and-stock deal, adding Bard's devices to its portfolio in
the high-growth sectors of oncology and surgery, both companies
said on Sunday.
** Air China Ltd has received the green
light from Beijing to push ahead with mixed-ownership reform of
its air freight logistics business, the firm said late on
Friday, signalling a potential shake-up of China's cargo carrier
market.
** Chevron Corp is selling its three Bangladesh gas
fields, worth an estimated $2 billion, to a Chinese consortium
as the U.S. oil and gas group looks to shed non-core assets this
year.
** RLJ Lodging Trust said it would buy peer FelCor
Lodging Trust Inc, making it one of the biggest U.S.
lodging real estate investment trusts.
** Dutch semiconductor equipment supplier ASM International
said it plans to reduce its stake in Asian affiliate
ASM Pacific Technology Ltd in a deal that may be worth
up to $277 million, according to a term sheet seen by Reuters.
** U.S. paint maker PPG Industries raised its proposed
offer for Akzo Nobel by about 8 percent to 26.9
billion euros ($28.8 billion), increasing the pressure on its
Dutch rival to enter into talks.
** General Electric is beefing up its additive
manufacturing business with an investment of more than 100
million euros ($109 million) in Germany and continues to be
alert for acquisition opportunities, the head of the business
said.
** South African wine and spirits maker Distell Group
said it would buy a 75 percent stake in the Cruz Vodka brand
from Blue Sky Brand Company.
** Buyout group BC Partners has sold German transformer maker
SGB-SMIT to peer investor One Equity Partners, after failing to
reach a deal to merge it with the power transformer unit of
French electrical components maker Schneider Electric.
** A buyout by Hong Kong's Chow Tai Fook Enterprises (CTFE) of
gas and electricity retailer Alinta Energy has been approved by
Australia's Foreign Investment Review Board (FIRB), clearing the
way for a deal said to be worth nearly A$4 billion ($3 billion).
** Canada's NorthWest Healthcare Properties REIT
offered to buy the rest of Australia's Generation Healthcare
REIT that it does not already own, valuing the company
at about A$491 million ($371 million).
** Johnson & Johnson, Novartis AG and Takeda
Pharmaceutical Co Ltd are in talks with the controlling
bloc of Brazilian drugmaker Hypermarcas SA for a
buyout, two people with knowledge of the matter said.
** GE Power, a division of General Electric Co, has
signed a services deal with a subsidiary of Algerian utility
Sonelgaz valued at more than $3 billion, the largest such
agreement ever for GE Power, GE said.
** Boutique investment bank Moelis & Co plans to expand
in India where it believes economic growth and corporate
restructuring will prolong a boom in dealmaking, the head of its
local business said.
** German private equity firm Deutsche Invest Equity Partners
was the highest bidder for a majority stake in Greece's
Thessaloniki Port with an offer of 231.9 million euros
($251.8 million), privatisation agency HRADF said.
** German healthcare conglomerate Fresenius SE & Co KGaA
is close to acquiring generic drugmaker Akorn Inc
in an all-cash deal valuing the company at more than $4
billion, people familiar with the matter said.
** U.S. activist investor Elliott Capital Advisors disclosed it
has taken a 6.8 percent stake in WS Atkins after the
British engineering and construction consultancy firm agreed to
be bought in a C$3.6 billion ($2.7 billion) deal.
** German sporting goods company Adidas and
engineering giant Siemens are teaming up to improve
the production of custom-made sportswear such as trainers and
speed up the process from design to finished goods.
** Credit Agricole is in talks with the Bank of Italy
and the country's Interbank Deposit Protection Fund to acquire
the Cesena, Rimini and San Miniato savings banks, the French
institution said.
** Albertsons Cos Inc is exploring a takeover of
high-end grocer Whole Foods Market Inc, the Financial
Times reported, citing people familiar with the matter.
(Compiled by Tamara Mathias and Divya Grover in Bengaluru)