April 26 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1000 GMT on Wednesday: ** Frontline has made a fifth offer for tanker operator DHT Holdings and given its rival 24 hours to reconsider a deal which billionaire John Fredriksen hopes will forge the world's largest tanker company. ** Canada Pension Plan Investment Board (CPPIB), the country's largest pension fund manager, is exploring opportunities in the financial services, telecoms and logistics space in India as it looks to expand its bets in the South Asian economy, CPPIB Asia Pacific head Suyi Kim said. ** Penta Investments, the biggest shareholder in Czech betting company Fortuna Entertainment Group, does not plan to change the price of 98.69 crowns ($4.00) a share it has offered minority shareholders in a buyout. ** U.S. buyout firm KKR said on Wednesday it has agreed to buy Hitachi Ltd's electronic equipment unit for 257 billion yen ($2.3 billion) with investment fund Japan Industrial Partners Inc (JIP). ** EDF Energies Nouvelles is looking to "repower" old wind parks and get into the German market through its planned 320 million euro ($350 million) acquisition of French wind developer Futuren,, EDF EN chief Antoine Cahuzac said on Tuesday. ** Nordic telecom operator Telia Company has agreed to sell its Tajik operations to the Aga Khan Fund for Economic Development, taking a step closer to withdrawing from its troubled Central Asian business. ** U.S. private equity firm Cerberus Capital Management LP launched a selldown of up to $446 million in railway firm Seibu Holdings, IFR reported on Wednesday, citing a term sheet of the transaction. ** Finnish utility Fortum will almost double its tally of retail electricity customers in the Nordics as part of a 240 million euro ($262 million) investment involving Norwegian power group Hafslund. ** Shares in Saudi Arabia's Alawwal Bank rose 9 percent in early trading after it agreed to start talks with Saudi British Bank 1060.SE (SABB) about a merger that could create the kingdom's third biggest bank with assets of nearly $80 billion. ** Logitech is looking at acquisitions to accelerate growth and help expand into new product categories, Chief Executive Bracken Darrell said, after the computer peripherals maker's fourth-quarter results beat forecasts. ** Deckers Outdoor Corp said on Tuesday it was exploring strategic alternatives, including a sale of the company, a month after an activist investor urged the apparel and accessories maker to sell itself. (Compiled by Tamara Mathias in Bengaluru)