April 27 The following bids, mergers,
acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1000 GMT on
Thursday:
** John Fredriksen's Frontline is switching its
legal battle for control of tanker operator DHT Holdings
from New York to the tiny Marshall Islands after making a fifth
offer for the company this week.
** German chemicals giant BASF said it would
continue to push for acquisitions to shore up its crop
protection business, after the antitrust-related sale of assets
from the merger of Dow Chemical and DuPont left
it empty-handed.
** Italian railways group Ferrovie dello Stato has not been
contacted about taking a stake in loss-making airline Alitalia
and at the moment has no interest in riding to its rescue, a
spokesman for the state-owned company said.
** Lufthansa said it was not interested in buying
Italian rival Alitalia, whose future is unclear after workers
this week ruled out a rescue plan.
** Intesa Sanpaolo does not have a plan B for
loss-making Italian carrier Alitalia and it is not the lender's
business to manage airlines, its chief executive Carlo Messina
said.
** Acquisition talks between Beijing Xinwei Technology Group
and Israeli satellite operator Space Communications
remain frozen, a senior Spacecom official was quoted as
saying.
** Israeli real estate developer Gazit-Globe said
its wholly owned subsidiary Gazit Brasil bought the remaining 30
percent stake it didn't own in the Extra Itaim property in Sao
Paulo for 94 million reais ($30 million).
** Swedish investment firm Kinnevik said it had
bought an 18.5 percent stake in Swedish cable-tv firm Com Hem
as it presented its first-quarter report.
** Cenovus Energy Inc won about 87 percent
of shareholders' votes for its board of director slate on
Wednesday, below previous near-unanimous approvals, as some
voters protested the company's C$17 billion ($12.6 billion)
purchase of ConocoPhillips assets.
** Mexican telecoms company America Movil has
submitted its proposal for separating a part of its fixed-line
unit Telmex from the rest of the company, and expects approval
in coming months, a company executive said Wednesday.
** Clariant AG is still scanning for small- or
mid-sized acquisitions but is not dependent on takeovers to meet
its mid-term targets for boosting profitability and return on
capital, Chief Financial Officer Patrick Jany said.
(Compiled by Tamara Mathias in Bengaluru)