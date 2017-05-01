(Adds Mediahuis; Updates Pembina Pipeline)

May 1 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1945 GMT on Monday:

** Belgian publisher Mediahuis and its partner VP Exploitatie received approval from the Dutch regulator to acquire the Netherlands' Telegraaf Media Group, TMG said.

** GSO Capital Partners, private equity firm Blackstone Group LP's credit arm, is acquiring more of J. Crew Group Inc's debt, hoping for a profitable trade that could also give the U.S. fashion retailer more time to stave off bankruptcy, people familiar with the matter said.

** Australian state-owned power grid Endeavour Energy has attracted final bids from two consortiums comprised of local and foreign investors, and a decision on the expected A$4 billion ($2.99 billion) deal could come within a week, sources said.

** Pembina Pipeline Corp said it would buy smaller rival Veresen Inc in a stock-and-cash deal valued at C$9.7 billion ($7.10 billion), including debt, giving the Canadian pipeline operator access to natural gas pipelines and processing infrastructure.

** Japanese trading house Sojitz Corp aims to increase its holding of coking coal using funds from the planned sales of thermal coal assets, its president said.

** U.S. real estate investment trust Duke Realty Corp said it would sell its medical office building assets to Healthcare Trust of America Inc, an owner and operator of medical offices, for $2.8 billion in cash.

** Shaw Communications is looking for a buyer for ViaWest, the U.S. data center company it bought three years ago, according to people familiar with the matter, as the Canadian cable company continues to shed assets it considers non-core.

** Twenty-First Century Fox Inc is in talks with Blackstone Group LP about submitting an offer to buy Tribune Media Co, one of the largest U.S. television station operators, sources familiar with the matter said on Sunday.

** Time Inc said on Friday it was "definitely" not up for sale on Friday, sending its shares and those of U.S. broadcasting and publishing group Meredith Corp, its most prominent suitor, sharply lower.

(Compiled by John Benny and Akankshita Mukhopadhyay in Bengaluru)