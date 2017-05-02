(Updates Public Power Corp; Adds Qualcomm, Apollo Global Management, ECOM, Zhengzhou Coal Mining Machinery Group, Vitol, Noble Energy, ProSiebenSat.1, Dow Chemical)

May 2 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Tuesday:

** Managers at Italian motorway group Atlantia and Spanish peer Abertis will meet this week in Italy to discuss plans for a tie up, two sources close to the matter said.

** EU regulators will decide by June 9 whether to clear smartphone chipmaker Qualcomm's $38 billion takeover of NXP Semiconductors NV, with rivals voicing concerns about continued access to key NXP technology after the deal.

** Buyout firms Apollo Global Management LLC, Blackstone Group LP and Centerbridge Partners LP are among potential suitors studying bids for Canada's biggest alternative mortgage lender, Home Capital Group Inc, which sought emergency funding last week, people familiar with the matter told Reuters.

** Swiss commodities trading group ECOM has received approval from German cartel authorities to purchase German cocoa grinder Euromar Commodities GmbH, which declared insolvency in December, Euromar's insolvency administrator said.

** Zhengzhou Coal Mining Machinery Group Co Ltd (ZMJ) has teamed up with private equity firm China Renaissance Capital Investment (CRCI) to buy Robert Bosch's starters and generators business SG Holding for 545 million euros ($595 million).

** Commodities trader Vitol has agreed to buy an 85,000 barrel per day (bpd) condensate splitter in the Netherlands from Koch Supply and Trading, a subsidiary of U.S. conglomerate Koch Industries, Vitol said in a statement.

** U.S. oil and gas producer Noble Energy Inc said it would sell all its natural gas production assets in the Marcellus shale field for $1.23 billion, as it shifts focus to liquids-rich, higher-margin assets.

** German broadcaster ProSiebenSat.1 and Discovery Communications Inc will join forces to stream TV shows via Internet and wireless services in Germany.

** China has conditionally approved the proposed merger between Dow Chemical Co and Dupont, the country's Commerce Ministry said, a step forward for the deal whose closing has been repeatedly delayed by regulatory hurdles.

** Jack Ma's private equity firm Yunfeng Capital and Singapore's Temasek have led a $75 million fund-raising round into genomics company WuXi NextCODE, the firm said in a statement, underlining a race for medical data in China.

** British housebuilder Bovis, which was subject to two failed buyout bids earlier this year, said it would take a 2.8 million-pound hit from the talks and a review conducted in February after the firm warned on profits.

** Accell Group, the maker of Dutch bicycle brands Sparta and Batavus, has had ended talks with Pon Holdings regarding takeover bid from the Dutch transportation conglomerate as the offer was not high enough, it said.

** British bank Shawbrook Group's independent directors said they could not recommend a buyout bid from a consortium of private equity firms.

** Greece has agreed to sell coal-fired plants and coal mines equal to about 40 percent of its dominant power utility Public Power Corp's coal-fired capacity, to help open up its electricity market, the energy ministry said.

** A three-member consortium that includes German insurer Allianz has agreed to buy Affinity Water Ltd , the largest water-only supply firm in England and Wales by revenue, through two transactions, the group said.

** Sumitomo Corp said it and Korea Resources Corp (Kores) will get a larger stake in the Ambatovy nickel project in Madagascar, as part of a debt restructuring deal with partner Sherritt International Corp.

** IAC/InterActiveCorp said on Monday it would buy consumer review website operator Angie's List Inc in a $500 million deal that bolsters its online home contractor services.

** Monsanto Co has terminated an agreement to sell its Precision Planting LLC farm equipment business to machinery maker Deere & Co, the companies said on Monday, ending a legal fight with antitrust authorities over the deal. (Compiled by Akankshita Mukhopadhyay and John Benny in Bengaluru)