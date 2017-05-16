(Adds Ningbo Jifeng, KKR, Bankia, TrailStone Group)

May 16 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Tuesday:

** Commodities trader and investor TrailStone Group's bid to buy Cargill's U.S. power and gas trading book has fallen through, two sources familiar with the matter said.

** Buyout group KKR has won the bidding for Dutch car park operator Q-Park, a deal worth about 2 billion euros ($2.2 billion), sources close to the matter said.

** Several Spanish banks, including state-owned Bankia , have shown interest in a potential merger with Banco Popular, as its new management considers options for how to cope with billions of euros in toxic assets.

** China's Ningbo Jifeng said it plans to hike its stake in Germany's Grammer beyond 12.1 percent, as it fights to marginalise the influence of Bosnia's Hastor family.

** Germany's Merck KGaA is considering shifting its chemicals, healthcare and biotech supplies operations into separate subsidiaries next year to better manage its diversified businesses.

** Italian coffee maker Lavazza is looking at possible acquisitions to increase its turnover to 2.2 billion euros ($2.4 billion) over the next four years, CEO Antonio Baravalle said.

** Spain's Euskaltel said it had made an offer of around 700 million euros ($770 million), including debt, for Zegona's Telecable, consolidating the Basque telecommunication company's lead in northern Spain.

** North American budget hotel chain La Quinta Holdings Inc is preparing to explore a sale of the company, hoping for a high valuation as its seeks to spin off its real estate assets, people familiar with the matter said on Monday.

** Activist investor Elliott Management raised the pressure for strategic changes at BHP,, calling for an independent review of the mining giant's petroleum business.

** Singapore sovereign wealth fund GIC Private Limited, which invested in UBS to support it during the 2008/09 global financial crisis, said it had cut its stake in the Swiss bank at a loss, partly because of changes in the lender's strategy and business.

** Japan's government said it wanted Toshiba Corp and partner Western Digital Corp to cooperate, expressing concern about an escalating dispute between the two that threatens to upend the sale of Toshiba's chip unit.

** Stada Arzneimittel AG, the German drug company that has received an agreed takeover bid from buyout firms Bain and Cinven, said it had not been notified of any rival offer in the works.

** Petróleo Brasileiro SA will take bids for a natural gas field in the Amazon bay as part of an ambitious divestment plan, the Brazilian state-controlled oil company said in a securities filing.

** The planned takeover of Kazakhstan's Kazkommertsbank by rival Halyk Bank, may take longer than previously expected, Halyk Bank chief executive Umut Shayakhmetova said.

** Investment firms TPG Group Holding Advisers Inc and Dragoneer Investment Group LLC jointly reported an 8 percent stake in Etsy Inc, the Brooklyn-based online retailer of handmade goods, Etsy disclosed in filings on Monday.

** Soros Fund Management LLC, founded by billionaire investor George Soros, boosted the firm's share stake in Goldman Sachs Group Inc by nearly 40 percent during the first quarter and also purchased shares in Snap Inc, parent of the wildly popular Snapchat messaging app, during the first three months of the year, regulatory filings on Monday showed. (Compiled by Sruthi Shankar and Akankshita Mukhopadhyay in Bengaluru)