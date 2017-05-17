(Adds Czech Coal, Delek Drilling, Rosneft and Constantia
Labels; Updates Shanghai Pharmaceutical)
May 17 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions
and disposals were reported by 1330 GMT on Wednesday:
** Big stock exchange mergers are currently off the table
for German stock exchange operator Deutsche Boerse
following a failed attempt to link up with London Stock Exchange
, CEO Carsten Kengeter said.
** Britain has sold its last remaining stake in Lloyds
Banking Group, making the lender the first to re-emerge
from British state ownership in a symbolic step for the
country's recovering banking sector.
** Swiss trading giant Glencore and U.S. private
equity investor Carlyle Group have teamed up in an
attempt to buy Morocco's only oil refinery, hoping to recoup
about $600 million in loans they issued to the plant before it
went bankrupt, industry sources said.
** Shanghai Pharmaceutical Holding Co Ltd said
it may bid for Stada Arzneimittel AG - a move that
would pit it against buyout firms Bain and Cinven which have
made a joint offer of nearly $6 billion for the German generics
drugmaker.
** Bankers are preparing around 800 million euros of debt
financing to back a potential sale of German packaging group
Constantia Labels, banking sources said.
** Russia's largest oil producer Rosneft and
Italian energy company Eni have signed an agreement to
broaden cooperation, including in possible joint oil product
supplies to Egypt, Rosneft said.
** Israel's Delek Drilling and Avner Oil
, both units of conglomerate Delek Group,
said they have completed a long-awaited merger and will begin
trading next week as one company.
** Energy group Czech Coal has extended its 10 billion crown
($420 million) offer to buy the Pocerady coal-fired power plant
from Czech utility CEZ, it said, giving more time for
the deal to overcome state objections.
