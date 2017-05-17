(Adds Czech Coal, Delek Drilling, Rosneft and Constantia Labels; Updates Shanghai Pharmaceutical)

May 17 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1330 GMT on Wednesday:

** Big stock exchange mergers are currently off the table for German stock exchange operator Deutsche Boerse following a failed attempt to link up with London Stock Exchange , CEO Carsten Kengeter said.

** Britain has sold its last remaining stake in Lloyds Banking Group, making the lender the first to re-emerge from British state ownership in a symbolic step for the country's recovering banking sector.

** Swiss trading giant Glencore and U.S. private equity investor Carlyle Group have teamed up in an attempt to buy Morocco's only oil refinery, hoping to recoup about $600 million in loans they issued to the plant before it went bankrupt, industry sources said.

** Shanghai Pharmaceutical Holding Co Ltd said it may bid for Stada Arzneimittel AG - a move that would pit it against buyout firms Bain and Cinven which have made a joint offer of nearly $6 billion for the German generics drugmaker.

** Bankers are preparing around 800 million euros of debt financing to back a potential sale of German packaging group Constantia Labels, banking sources said.

** Russia's largest oil producer Rosneft and Italian energy company Eni have signed an agreement to broaden cooperation, including in possible joint oil product supplies to Egypt, Rosneft said.

** Israel's Delek Drilling and Avner Oil , both units of conglomerate Delek Group, said they have completed a long-awaited merger and will begin trading next week as one company.

** Energy group Czech Coal has extended its 10 billion crown ($420 million) offer to buy the Pocerady coal-fired power plant from Czech utility CEZ, it said, giving more time for the deal to overcome state objections.