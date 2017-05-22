May 22 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1015 GMT on Monday:

** U.S.-based Huntsman Corp and Switzerland's Clariant AG are combining to create a chemical manufacturer with a market value of more than $14 billion, they said, after years of tentative mutual approaches.

** Akzo Nobel shareholders angered by the Dutch paint maker's rejection of a 26.3 billion euro ($29.5 billion) takeover offer from U.S. rival PPG Industries took their fight to an Amsterdam court.

** National oil giant Saudi Aramco expects to sign $50 billion of deals with U.S. companies on Saturday, part of a drive to diversify the kingdom's economy beyond oil exports, Aramco's chief executive Amin Nasser said.

** Tech giant Samsung Electronics Co Ltd will continue looking for acquisition opportunities, a company executive said, as the firm seeks to build software and services to further differentiate its products.

** AstraZeneca has sold the European rights to its ageing beta-blocker heart drug Seloken to Italy's Recordati for $300 million, as part of a continuing drive by the British drugmaker to spin off non-core assets.

** China's state-owned Sinochem is no longer pursuing an investment in Noble Group Ltd due to concerns over the finances and business outlook of the loss-making commodity trader, three sources familiar with the matter told Reuters.

** Chinese conglomerate HNA Group is in talks to purchase a stake in Hong Kong asset management company Value Partners Group Ltd, Bloomberg reported, citing people familiar with the matter.

** Nordic telecoms firm Telia said it was buying Finnish cloud services firm Nebula from private equity company Ratos in a 165 million euro ($185 million) deal.

** Boeing Co said on Sunday it had signed several defense and commercial deals with Saudi Arabia including for the sale of military and passenger aircraft during a visit by U.S. President Donald Trump to the kingdom.

** French planemaker Dassault Aviation SA hopes to start talks with India by the end of the year for additional sales of its Rafale fighter jet, before full negotiations in 2018, Chief Executive Eric Trappier said in Geneva on Sunday.

** Chinese construction equipment maker Zoomlion Heavy Industry Science and Technology Co Ltd said on Sunday it would sell 80 percent of its environmental equipment unit to a group of four companies for 11.6 billion yuan ($1.7 billion).

** German luxury carmaker Audi, a unit of Volkswagen, on Saturday said it had signed an agreement with its dealers in China regarding how it will do business in the world's largest car market.

** The planned acquisition of Chilean retailer Ripley by Mexican high-end department store chain Liverpool has been scrapped, Ripley said in a regulatory filing late Friday. (Compiled by Gayathree Ganesan in Bengaluru)