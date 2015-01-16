(Adds BATS Global, Saint-Gobain, Tauron Polska, Halkbank, Jefferies, China Telecom, EPH, Naspers)

Jan 16 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2115 GMT on Friday:

** Exchange operator BATS Global Markets is in discussions to buy institutional foreign exchange trading platform Hotspot from KCG Holdings Inc for nearly $400 million, three sources familiar with the situation said.

** French building materials group Saint-Gobain is launching the sale of its European glass bottle maker Verallia in a potential 3 billion euro ($3.45 bln) deal, two people familiar with the matter told Reuters.

** Polish utility Tauron Polska Energia said it was preliminarily interested in buying Brzeszcze, one of Kompania Weglowa's loss-making mines.

** Turkish state-run lender Halkbank restarted its purchase of a 76.76 pct stake in Serbia's Cacanska Bank, it said.

** Deutsche Telekom considered making a takeover bid for Dutch rival KPN in 2014, with a view to expanding in neighbouring countries, sources familiar with the matter said.

** China's third-largest carrier China Telecom is preparing a possible bid for a contract to build and run a new mobile broadband network in Mexico and is seeking local partners to join it in a consortium, three people with knowledge of the matter said.

** Czech energy company EPH said it had completed a deal to buy the 2,000 MW Eggborough coal-fired power plant from Eggborough Power Limited, its first acquisition in Britain.

** South African media and internet group Naspers has no plans to sell its Polish e-commerce business Allegro, a spokeswoman said, denying a report that the online auction site was on the block.

** German utility RWE said it will complete the sale of oil and gas unit DEA to Russian tycoon Mikhail Fridman by early March, easing fears of a potential collapse. RWE said DEA's final enterprise value was lowered to 5.0 billion euros ($5.79 billion), from 5.1 billion.

** Italian insurer Assicurazioni Generali said it had completed the planned purchase of the remaining 24 percent stake in its central and eastern Europe joint-venture Generali PPF Holding (GPH) for 1.245 billion euros ($1.44 billion).

** Shanghai Jin Jiang International Hotels Development Co Ltd has agreed to acquire Europe's Groupe Du Louvre for up to 1.21 billion euros ($1.41 billion) from U.S. investment firm Starwood Capital Group, as Chinese hoteliers expand their global footprint.

** Indonesian state-owned coal miner PT Bukit Asam expects to finalize deals to acquire two firms in the first half of this year, Kontan reported, quoting Corporate Secretary Joko Pramono. The firm will acquire a 95 percent stake in a mining services company and expects to announce the acquisition in the first quarter. Bukit Asam will also buy 20-30 percent shares in Australia's Ignite Energy Resources Ltd.

** Indonesian instant noodle maker PT Indofood Sukses Makmur Tbk will cut its stake in China Minzhong Food Corp Ltd , a vegetable processing firm. Indofood plans to sell 347 million shares at S$1.20 each to an investment vehicle controlled by the food processing company's senior executives, including the CEO.

** South Africa's Foschini Group said it had bought the holding company of British retailer Phase Eight for 238 million pounds ($361 million), a deal that gives it access to European markets.

** Africa-focused investment firm Helios will sell half its stake in Kenyan lender Equity Bank, or 12.22 percent of the bank's shares, to Norway's Norfininvest AS, the lender said on Friday. The transaction, which requires regulatory approvals, will involve the sale of 452.9 million shares at an undisclosed price.

** Swiss drugmaker Roche Holding AG said it would buy privately held Trophos to gain access to an experimental drug to treat a debilitating genetic neuromuscular disease. Trophos' shareholders will receive an upfront payment of 120 million euros ($140 million), plus further payments based on certain predetermined milestones worth up to 350 million euros ($407 million).

** Slovenia expects to sell dominant telecoms operator Telekom Slovenia and bank Nova KBM (NKBM) next month, the head of the fund coordinating the country's privatization program said on Thursday.

** Italian lender UBI Banca is not mulling the acquisition of bank branches belonging to the former Banca Antonveneta, which was acquired by Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena, UBI's chief executive said on Friday.

** German container shipping group Hapag-Lloyd will focus on the integration of Vapores, the Chilean firm with which it is merging, and a return to profit before pressing ahead with a stock market flotation, its chief executive said.