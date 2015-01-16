(Adds BATS Global, Saint-Gobain, Tauron Polska, Halkbank,
Jefferies, China Telecom, EPH, Naspers)
Jan 16 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions
and disposals were reported by 2115 GMT on Friday:
** Exchange operator BATS Global Markets is in discussions
to buy institutional foreign exchange trading platform Hotspot
from KCG Holdings Inc for nearly $400 million, three
sources familiar with the situation said.
** French building materials group Saint-Gobain is
launching the sale of its European glass bottle maker Verallia
in a potential 3 billion euro ($3.45 bln) deal, two people
familiar with the matter told Reuters.
** Polish utility Tauron Polska Energia said it was
preliminarily interested in buying Brzeszcze, one of Kompania
Weglowa's loss-making mines.
** Turkish state-run lender Halkbank restarted
its purchase of a 76.76 pct stake in Serbia's Cacanska Bank, it
said.
** Deutsche Telekom considered making a takeover
bid for Dutch rival KPN in 2014, with a view to
expanding in neighbouring countries, sources familiar with the
matter said.
** China's third-largest carrier China Telecom is
preparing a possible bid for a contract to build and run a new
mobile broadband network in Mexico and is seeking local partners
to join it in a consortium, three people with knowledge of the
matter said.
** Czech energy company EPH said it had completed a deal to
buy the 2,000 MW Eggborough coal-fired power plant from
Eggborough Power Limited, its first acquisition in Britain.
** South African media and internet group Naspers
has no plans to sell its Polish e-commerce business Allegro, a
spokeswoman said, denying a report that the online auction site
was on the block.
** German utility RWE said it will complete the
sale of oil and gas unit DEA to Russian tycoon
Mikhail Fridman by early March, easing fears of a potential
collapse. RWE said DEA's final enterprise value was lowered to
5.0 billion euros ($5.79 billion), from 5.1 billion.
** Italian insurer Assicurazioni Generali said it
had completed the planned purchase of the remaining 24 percent
stake in its central and eastern Europe joint-venture Generali
PPF Holding (GPH) for 1.245 billion euros ($1.44 billion).
** Shanghai Jin Jiang International Hotels Development Co
Ltd has agreed to acquire Europe's Groupe Du Louvre
for up to 1.21 billion euros ($1.41 billion) from U.S.
investment firm Starwood Capital Group, as Chinese hoteliers
expand their global footprint.
** Indonesian state-owned coal miner PT Bukit Asam expects
to finalize deals to acquire two firms in the first half of this
year, Kontan reported, quoting Corporate Secretary Joko Pramono.
The firm will acquire a 95 percent stake in a mining services
company and expects to announce the acquisition in the first
quarter. Bukit Asam will also buy 20-30 percent shares in
Australia's Ignite Energy Resources Ltd.
** Indonesian instant noodle maker PT Indofood Sukses Makmur
Tbk will cut its stake in China Minzhong Food Corp Ltd
, a vegetable processing firm. Indofood plans to sell
347 million shares at S$1.20 each to an investment vehicle
controlled by the food processing company's senior executives,
including the CEO.
** South Africa's Foschini Group said it had bought
the holding company of British retailer Phase Eight for 238
million pounds ($361 million), a deal that gives it access to
European markets.
** Africa-focused investment firm Helios will sell half its
stake in Kenyan lender Equity Bank, or 12.22 percent
of the bank's shares, to Norway's Norfininvest AS, the lender
said on Friday. The transaction, which requires regulatory
approvals, will involve the sale of 452.9 million shares at an
undisclosed price.
** Swiss drugmaker Roche Holding AG said it would
buy privately held Trophos to gain access to an experimental
drug to treat a debilitating genetic neuromuscular disease.
Trophos' shareholders will receive an upfront payment of 120
million euros ($140 million), plus further payments based on
certain predetermined milestones worth up to 350 million euros
($407 million).
** Slovenia expects to sell dominant telecoms operator
Telekom Slovenia and bank Nova KBM (NKBM) next month,
the head of the fund coordinating the country's privatization
program said on Thursday.
** Italian lender UBI Banca is not mulling the
acquisition of bank branches belonging to the former Banca
Antonveneta, which was acquired by Banca Monte dei Paschi di
Siena, UBI's chief executive said on Friday.
** German container shipping group Hapag-Lloyd
will focus on the integration of Vapores, the Chilean
firm with which it is merging, and a return to profit before
pressing ahead with a stock market flotation, its chief
executive said.
($1 = 1.32 Singapore dollars)
($1 = 2.64 Brazilian reais)
($1 = 0.8633 euros)
(Compiled by Rosmi Shaji and Shailaja Sharma in Bengaluru)