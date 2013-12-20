NEW YORK Dec 19 Shareholder activism, economic
uncertainty and regulatory interventions were a drag on mergers
and acquisitions in 2013, and dealmakers cautioned that these
factors could keep growth relatively slow next year.
Global M&A volume fell 2 percent from last year to the
lowest level since 2009, as corporate executives were careful
only to bring deals forward that they felt shareholders would
reward.
"Shareholder activism and the prospect that shareholders can
exercise authority over a company's strategies, especially their
capital and portfolio strategies, acts as a real restraint on
corporate freedom of activity," said Gene Sykes, co-head of
global mergers and acquisitions at Goldman Sachs.
"Any CEO is going to be much more cautious or deliberate
about doing something that looks venturesome or aggressive. I
think that does make people more cautious," he said.
Regulators stalled big deals, and required concessions from
American Airlines in its merger with U.S. Airways, and AB Inbev
in its more than $20 billion deal for Modelo.
Uncertainty about when the U.S. Federal Reserve would start
scaling down its massive bond-buying stimulus has also
restrained dealmaking, investment bankers said.
Still, the Fed's decision on Wednesday to modestly trim the
pace of its monthly asset purchases could eventually stimulate
more deals.
"Once tapering begins, we return to a more normalized
economic environment and the market has had a chance to adjust,
my sense is that will be a long term positive for M&A," said Bob
Eatroff, co-head of M&A for the Americas at Morgan Stanley.
"Tapering should begin to eliminate one of important
elements of uncertainty - uncertainty about the legitimacy of
the underlying asset values of acquisition candidates."
Through Dec. 18, global deal volume fell 2.4 percent to
$2.31 trillion this year, from $2.37 trillion a year earlier,
according to Thomson Reuters data.
The total number of deals has fallen 8.2 percent to 34,776,
the fewest since 2005.
Dealmakers expect the pace to pick up next year, based on
the current backlog. Goldman's Sykes said it would be reasonable
to expect M&A to be up 10 to 15 percent in 2014.
"There is more openness to transformational deals; there is
recognition that we've been going through five years of waiting
for the great economic recovery, which hasn't transpired, so
maybe this is the new normal," said Mark Shafir, co-head of
global M&A at Citigroup.
GOLDMAN LEADS LEAGUE TABLE
Goldman Sachs Group Inc was the top M&A adviser
worldwide, with $616.7 billion worth of deals this year.
JPMorgan Chase & Co, Morgan Stanley, Bank of
America Merrill Lynch, and Barclays rounded out
the top five.
Telecommunications activity more than doubled on the
strength of 2013's largest deal, Verizon Communications Inc's
$130 billion deal to buy Vodafone Group out of
its U.S. wireless business. That was the third largest corporate
deal ever announced.
"Individual transactions are frequently catalysts for other
consolidation and having seen large deals in the telecoms space,
and knowing some consolidation could occur in the cable space,
that increases the likelihood that other transformational
transactions happen," said Paul Parker, global head of M&A at
Barclays. "People believe there is a benefit to being earlier in
the regulatory queue and earlier in the consolidation process
than late."
Charter Communications Inc is preparing to make a
bid for Time Warner Cable Inc, which is also being eyed
by Comcast Corp and Cox Communications, people
familiar with the matter have said.
Media and technology also had a strong year, up 17.6 percent
and 12.2 percent from last year, respectively.
Deal volume in the Americas rose more than 4 percent, as a
14 percent U.S. increase outweighed weakness in Canada, Brazil
and Mexico.
European M&A volumes fell 23 percent, but dealmakers noted
strength in Germany - where volume jumped 45 percent - as a
positive sign for the region in 2014.
"I expect to see Western Europe recover," said Richard Hall,
head of Cravath, Swaine & Moore's mergers and acquisitions
practice for Europe, the Middle East and Asia.
"It makes sense that of the Western European nations,
Germany would lead them out. ... There is an increasing comfort
level with M&A involving in Western European companies if the
primary focus of those companies is not domestic growth."
Deal volume in the Asia-Pacific region rose 10 percent.
One bright spot in 2013 was private equity, which accounted
for about $358.4 billion of deals in 2013, up 24.4 percent from
last year.
Investment bankers and private equity executives said the
corporate activism that hurt M&A elsewhere actually created
opportunities for buyout shops to pick up underperforming
businesses that might otherwise have not hit the market.
"We wouldn't have bought Gardner Denver had not an activist
shown up," KKR co-CEO George Roberts said at a Goldman Sachs
financial services conference earlier this month. "They are a
nicer form of what in the old days the green mailers and the
hostile raiders used to do. They were great for our business."
Activist investor ValueAct urged Gardener Denver to pursue a
sale since acquiring a roughly 5 percent in the summer of 2012.
The industrial machinery maker agreed to sell itself to private
equity firm KKR & Co LP for $3.74 billion in March.
ACTIVISM
For each of the past three years, there have been more
activist campaigns than in any year since 2000. M&A volumes fell
as corporate decision makers avoided doing deals that could be
second guessed, dealmakers said.
"Nobody gets a free pass on deals that are not well thought
out or unsuccessful," said Mario Ponce, a M&A attorney at
Simpson Thacher & Bartlett.
"That's something that activists obviously bring to the
attention of other shareholders in the market. So companies not
only have to clear the initial market reaction to deals after
they get it through their boards, but there is going to be
second guessing now in the marketplace with the benefit of
hindsight."
In the United States, activists challenged Michael Dell's
$25 billion offer to take Dell Inc private, as well as the $4.7
billion bid for Smithfield Foods Inc by China's Shuanghui
International.
"There has been a practice among activists that is
frequently described as 'bumpitrage,'" said Morgan Stanley's
Eatroff.
"After companies announce an intensely negotiated
transaction, activists pour into one of the stocks and threaten
to vote against the deal unless their demands to amend the terms
of the transaction are met," he said. "If you consider the
enormous complexity required to announce any M&A transaction,
the risk that activists will seek a second bite of the apple
post-announcement can be an important consideration."
Dealmakers do not expect activism to subside in 2014, and
Cravath's Hall believes the current wave will last for another
year or two.
Instead of making deals, many companies used excess cash to
buy back their own stock. This was the biggest year for U.S.
corporate share repurchases since 2007, with nearly 500 U.S.
companies doing buybacks, including industry leaders like
Microsoft Corp, General Electric Co and Wal-Mart
Stores Inc.
"Investing and adding capacity can be dangerous in times of
relative economic uncertainty because you don't really know if
there is enough demand to absorb this extra capacity," said
Hernan Cristerna, co-head of global M&A for JPMorgan.
"But if you keep returning cash to shareholders, you then
take the risk of compromising the future. The beauty of M&A is
that it is a third way that allows to create value and grow
without adding capacity."