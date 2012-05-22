May 22 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions
and disposals involving European, U.S. and Asian companies were
reported by 2000 GMT on Tuesday:
** SAP AG said it would buy software and
information technology services company Ariba Inc for
about $4.5 billion in cash.
** Accor is to sell its troubled U.S. budget hotel
business for $1.9 billion to private equity group Blackstone
, in an expected move by the French hotel group to focus
on growth outside the United States.
** Private equity firm CVC Capital has sold a $1.6
billion stake in Formula One to three investors including
BlackRock ahead of the motor racing company's planned $3
billion initial public offering in Singapore, sources said on
Tuesday.
** Commodities trader Glencore has taken majority
control of its fast-growing Mutanda copper operation in Congo
with a $480 million deal, including debt, which marks the first
step in a planned merger of the mine with the nearby Kansuki
concession.
** Japanese-themed restaurant chain Benihana Inc
plans to go private in a $296 million deal with investment
adviser Angelo Gordon & Co, after struggling to convert strong
sales growth into meaningful profits.
** U.S. printing services company R.R. Donnelley & Sons Co
said it would buy financial data provider Edgar Online
for about $70.5 million, including debt, to expand its
digital offerings.
** The owners of Getty Images Inc, the largest supplier of
stock photos, video and other digital content, have retained
bankers to examine a possible sale or public offering of the
business, a person close to the matter said Tuesday.
** Belgium's largest cable operator Telenet is
talking to private equity firms about making a joint bid for
KPN-owned BASE, the country's third-biggest mobile phone
company, people familiar with the process told
Reuters.
** Greece's Alpha Bank won approval from its
shareholders on Tuesday to scrap a planned merger with rival EFG
Eurobank after a historic deal to slash the country's
debt hit both businesses, and Eurobank in particular.
** South Korean bank holding firm KB Financial Group
has submitted a bid for ING Groep NV's
South Korean life insurance business, KB Chairman and Chief
Executive Officer Euh Yoon-dae said on Tuesday.
** British aero electronics group Cobham said it was
on track to get full control of Danish firm Thrane & Thrane
after shareholders with more than 90 percent of the
stock accepted its bid.