NEW YORK, June 7 General Electric Co is nearing an agreement to sell its private-equity lending unit to Canada's biggest pension fund, the Wall Street Journal reported on Sunday.

GE and the Canada Pension Plan Investment Board are aiming to sign the deal Monday, the WSJ said, citing people familiar with the matter.

Terms are still being negotiated for a takeover that would include more than $10 billion of assets, but less than the unit's full book of $16 billion, the WSJ added. (Reporting By Catherine Ngai; Editing by Kevin Liffey)