* Global deal volume up 6 pct to $430.4 bln in 1st quarter
* U.S. deal volume rises 62 percent
* European deal volume down 31 pct, Asia-Pacific off 10 pct
By Michael Erman
NEW YORK, March 21 Cheap financing, strong
equity markets and growing confidence in the economy has led
more U.S. companies to pursue large acquisitions in the first
quarter, making up for flagging activity in Europe and Asia and
sending the worth of global mergers and acquisitions slightly
higher.
U.S. deal activity has surged 62 percent during the quarter,
bolstered by a series of deals valued at over $5 billion,
including the $23.2 billion takeover of ketchup maker H.J. Heinz
Co by Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway and
Brazilian private equity firm 3G Capital.
Global deal volume rose 6 percent to $430.4 billion through
March 19, even as deal volume in Europe and the Asia-Pacific
region fell 31 percent and 10 percent, respectively, according
to Thomson Reuters data.
"Many companies in the United States have turned the corner
on their own financial strength and performance where they see
more upside than downside in their business," said Chris
Ventresca, head of mergers and acquisitions for North America
at JPMorgan Chase & Co.
"U.S. companies have a head start over some companies in
Europe, who are either still at a bottom or close to a bottom
and therefore still focused inward versus externally," Ventresca
said.
JPMorgan Chase was the top M&A adviser worldwide, with $130
billion of deals over the period. It beat out Goldman Sachs
Group, which advised on $117 billion of deals.
U.S. deal volume surged to $207.1 billion, from $127.5
billion in the same period last year. Dealmakers said U.S.
companies have been helped by cheap and available financing,
flush balance sheets and improved equities markets.
"Generally speaking, CEOs are much more confident today than
six months ago," said Jack MacDonald, co-head of Americas M&A at
Bank of America Merrill Lynch.
"A lot of the overhang that we saw in the third and fourth
quarters around the fiscal cliff and the U.S. election has
largely dissipated. Looking ahead, there's potentially less
uncertainty and volatility with less downside risk."
Transactions with a value greater than $5 billion were up
more than 50 percent to $110 billion. Of the eight transactions
in the first quarter that were of this size, seven involved an
American buyer or seller.
"When we see four deals announced in quick succession
greater than $10 billion, inevitably companies take note, and
there is a sense of, if my neighbor has a new car it's fine for
me to go to the dealership and see what they've got," said Peter
Tague, co-head of global M&A at Citigroup Inc.
EUROPEAN TRAVAILS
Tague noted, however, that this handful of large U.S.
transactions "have masked what is otherwise a pretty slow start
to the year."
"There are still plenty of reasons for caution in the
boardroom, particularly as it relates to the macro picture -
political gridlock in the United States, a slowdown in China, or
problems in Europe," he said.
The euro zone economy is in the midst of a deep slowdown,
with little signs of a recovery, according to data released on
Thursday.
There were around $91.4 billion worth of deals in Europe
through March 19, down from $131.7 billion in the same period
last year.
"There are a number of factors that have been limiting deal
flow in Europe. There is obviously economic uncertainty but more
than that it's a reluctance on the part of sellers to adjust
market prices they're willing to sell for," said Alain Renaud,
global head of mergers & acquisitions at HSBC.
There are some bright spots, some dealmakers say. Hernan
Cristerna, head of M&A for Europe, the Middle East and Africa at
JPMorgan, said that he has seen signs that more CEOs in the
region increasingly want to discuss larger deals.
He also said that some companies could soon look for cheap
deals in the flagging economies of Southern Europe.
"Countries in Northern European economies have performed
better than Southern Europe," Cristerna said. "This leads to
opportunities in the valuations of relatively underperforming
regions, where in specific instances the perceived risks can be
exaggerated and often the operations of the business extend into
stronger economies."
Dealmakers also say the difficult environment in Europe can
help merger volumes this year - by prodding companies to sell
assets to improve their balance sheets.
"We anticipate a progressive recovery in the rhythm of
corporate divestitures in Europe," said Paul Staples, UK head of
corporate finance at BNP Paribas. "We believe that
rationalization of asset portfolios together with increasing
pressure to demonstrate efficient allocation of capital will
become increasingly visible."