By Soyoung Kim and Olivia Oran
| NEW YORK, July 24
A series of European law firms
are aggressively pitching low corporate taxes in their countries
to prospective U.S. clients, seeking to tap into the tax
inversion frenzy that has seized Corporate America in recent
months.
At least eight European law firms are pitching their
services to major U.S. law firms and Wall Street banks, hoping
that U.S. companies considering an inversion choose Ireland,
Britain or the Netherlands for their new tax domicile, according
to people with knowledge of the matter.
In an inversion deal, a company moves its tax domicile to a
country with a lower effective corporate tax rate through a
takeover of an often smaller company in that jurisdiction.
The move has recently been particularly appealing to
American companies given the U.S. federal corporate tax rate of
35 percent is well above those prevailing in countries such as
Britain, where the rate is set to drop to 20 percent next year.
Ireland and Britain have also become popular destinations
because they allow companies to shift profits into a tax haven
and then back to shareholders as dividends without paying any
tax - a move that is not possible under the U.S. tax code.
The European law firms are talking up the relative merits of
the corporate laws and tax codes in their home countries over
rival jurisdictions, the sources said.
The law firms include at least three from Ireland: Arthur
Cox, A&L Goodbody, and Matheson; three from the Netherlands - De
Brauw Blackstone Westbroek, Stibbe, and NautaDutilh; plus the
UK-based Slaughter and May, and Macfarlanes, according to the
sources.
Although it is not clear how large the fees are for the
inversion services offered by these firms, at least some of them
appear to be having a bumper year, thanks to a surge in such
deals.
Their pitches on inversions appear to have increased in
recent months, the sources said, with more blue chip U.S.
companies such as Pfizer Inc and Walgreen Co
actively exploring deals for tax benefits.
OBAMA INTERVENES
The marketing comes even as the chorus of voices calling for
an end to such financial engineering aimed largely at reducing
tax grows louder in Washington.
U.S. President Barack Obama will call later on Thursday for
action to prevent inversions, in particular throwing his weight
behind proposed legislation that would deem any company with
half of its business in the United States to be U.S. domiciled,
White House officials said.
Unlike global law firms that have a major presence both in
the United States and across Europe, more regionally-focused
European firms have a smaller U.S. client base, and are
therefore very keen to build relationships with U.S. firms to
expand their businesses.
Most of the big New York firms also do not have offices in
Ireland. American firms prefer to partner with local firms on
inversion deals not only for their specific legal and tax
expertise in a particular country, but also because they're not
directly competing with them, the people with knowledge of the
matter said.
A number of the European firms stressed that they have
offices in the U.S. and regularly visit U.S. law firms to
discuss various transactions, not just inversions.
"Interest in US-UK M&A has been running high for a number of
months ... The UK is increasingly regarded as an attractive
environment for business and not only for tax reasons," said
Andy Ryde, head of Slaughter and May's corporate practice based
in London.
Chris Warner, head of NautaDutilh's tax practice in
Amsterdam, said:"There is perhaps a little more activity in this
area now and more reasons to talk to each other
about what's going on in the marketplace."
Conor Hurley, partner and head of tax at Arthur Cox said:
"M&A is one of a number of important areas for us and inversion
work is part of that but we are a full service law firm."
A spokesperson for Stibbe said that the Dutch firm has had a
New York office for almost 30 years to serve its clients and is
not focusing on inversion services in particular.
Matheson and A&L Goodbody declined to comment, while the
other firms did not respond to requests for comment.
TOPIC DU JOUR
By moving their tax domiciles to lower rate jurisdictions,
American companies may be able to avoid the top U.S. corporate
rate on more of their global profits. Currently many companies
are holding foreign profits tax-free overseas as bringing them
home means they could face a big U.S. tax liability.
"Inversions are the topic du jour at the moment," said
Patrick Cox, a tax partner at Withers LLP in New York. "So you
will have law firms in jurisdictions with low tax rates coming
out to say, 'You should come here, we have a sophisticated legal
system, banking regime and low tax rate.'"
A&L Goodbody saw deal volumes triple from last year, thanks
largely to its role in advising Minneapolis-based medical device
company Medtronic Inc on the $42.9 billion takeover of
Irish-domiciled Covidien Plc.
Arthur Cox, which worked on the $1.1 billion merger of U.S.
banana company Chiquita Brands International and Irish
rival Fyffes Plc, has advised on $78 billion worth of
transactions so far this year, compared with $23 billion in the
same period last year.
Those deals have helped vault the firm to the 29th spot in
the ranking of global M&A legal advisers, up from the 50th
position in the year-ago period, according to Thomson Reuters
data as of July 22.
"Potentially what's happening here is that there's a new toy
out there and everyone wants a piece of it," said Adam
Rosenzweig, a law professor at Washington University School of
Law in St. Louis.
FULL-FLEDGED PRESS
Since 2010, about two dozen U.S. companies have shifted
their legal tax residences to lower-tax countries via corporate
deals, versus about the same number over the previous 25 years,
a Reuters review of transactions showed.
Half of the defecting companies chose Ireland for their new
corporate domicile, whereas the U.K and the Netherlands each
attracted four and three transactions, respectively.
So far this year, nine inversion transactions have been
announced, compared with four such deals in all of 2013.
Ireland, which has a corporate tax rate of just 12.5
percent, saw deal volumes rise nearly six-fold in the first half
of the year, accounting for almost 20 percent of all European
transactions, Thomson Reuters data shows.
Other countries have been making their tax laws friendlier
to companies. Britain, once known for its tax-unfriendly regime
that saw UK companies fleeing abroad, has reversed course in
recent years by lowering its corporate tax rate from 28 percent
to the current 21 percent rate. U.K. companies now also don't
have to pay income tax on profits earned by overseas
subsidiaries.
The Netherlands, meanwhile, is attractive to companies not
only for its corporate tax rate of 25 percent, but also for its
flexible rules on corporate governance and board structure,
lawyers say.
Such rules attracted advertising giants Publicis Groupe SA
of France and Omnicom Inc from the U.S. to
attempt a now failed $35 billion merger that would have seen the
combined company incorporate in the Netherlands, while having
tax residency in the Britain.
Switzerland, which was once regarded as a tax haven for
corporations, has lost favor in recent years because of tighter
banking regulations and new rules stipulating that shareholders
should be allowed to vote on executives' compensation. "That's
given these other countries an opening," said Alan Klein, a
partner at law firm Simpson Thacher & Bartlett LLP.
(Reporting by Soyoung Kim and Olivia Oran in New York,
additional reporting by Kevin Drawbaugh in Washington and Tom
Bergin in London; Editing by Martin Howell)