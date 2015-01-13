(Adds Americana, Sabanci Holding, Ethiopian Airlines, Greene
King, Bonnier AB, Vale SA)
Jan 13 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions
and disposals were reported by 2100 GMT on Tuesday:
** Former Xstrata Plc Chief Executive Mick Davis is
considering a bid for Vale SA's nickel business, the
Bloomberg reported.
** The sale of Kuwaiti food company Americana is
close to being put on hold, weighed down by differences on price
and a difficult environment for deal-making, three sources
familiar with the matter said.
** Ethiopian Airlines is in talks with Rwanda and
the Democratic Republic of Congo to purchase stakes in their
carriers and manage them, its chief executive told Reuters.
** British pubs group Greene King said its
shareholders gave their blessing to its plan to acquire rival
Spirit Pub Company SPRTC.L for 774 million pounds ($1.17
billion).
** The Polish unit of Swedish publishing group Bonnier AB
has agreed to buy Poland's business portals operator Bankier.pl
from South African e-commerce and media firm Naspers Ltd for an
undisclosed sum, Bonnier said.
** French telecoms group Orange hopes to close a deal to
sell its stake in UK mobile operator EE to British telecoms
group BT quite soon and will look at further
consolidation of the French telecoms market along with other
opportunities once the deal is done.
** British buyout group Terra Firma is launching
the sale of German motorway service station group Tank & Rast in
a potential 2 billion euro ($2.36 billion) deal, two people
familiar with the matter told Reuters.
** Alibaba Group Holding Ltd founder Jack Ma and
other investors will pump up to 10 billion yuan ($1.61 billion)
into Chinese drugmaker Guangzhou Baiyunshan Pharmaceutical
Holdings Co Ltd to help fuel its online
expansion.
** Hyundai Motor Co said its chairman and his
son failed to sell about $1.25 billion worth of shares in
affiliate Hyundai Glovis, complicating succession
moves at South Korea's second-biggest family-owned conglomerate.
** Private equity firm GTCR LLC is selling British financial
services company Premium Credit Ltd to buyout group Cinven
Partners LLP for 462 million pounds ($700 million).
** Eli Lilly & Co signed two separate deals with
Merck & Co Inc and Bristol-Myers Squibb Co to
test combinations of its cancer treatments with two recently
approved therapies that belong to a promising new class of
drugs.
** Citigroup has received 10 bids for its consumer
banking business in Egypt, three sources with knowledge of the
matter said on Tuesday, with banks from the United Arab Emirates
heavily represented among the interested parties.
** Sabanci Holding, a Turkish conglomerate with
interests that range from energy to banking, said it sold a 51
percent stake in SASA polyester for $102 million.
** Indian restaurant search services provider Zomato
acquired U.S.-based rival Urbanspoon for about $50 million in
one of the biggest overseas deals by an Indian startup and a
company executive said it was in talks to raise about $100
million in fresh funding.
** Malaysia will scrap a proposed $20 billion merger that
would have created the country's biggest bank, after CIMB
Holdings and RHB Capital failed to agree on
new deal terms, people familiar with the matter said.
** Eco World Investment Co Ltd (EW Investment), a
Malaysian-owned private vehicle based in Britain, entered into
an agreement with Ballymore Group to develop three residential
projects in London worth 2.2 billion pounds ($3.34 billion). The
two firms formed a joint venture company that will acquire the
three sites from Ballymore Group for 428.7 million pounds.
** The chief executive of Smith & Nephew, the medical
device maker that has been the subject of persistent takeover
rumors, on Monday said mergers designed to gain size do not
change market share dynamics in the hip and knee replacement
business.
** Aer Lingus's largest shareholder Ryanair
on Tuesday said it expected International Airlines Group
to make a new bid for the former Irish flag carrier
within days.
($1 = 0.66 pounds)
($1 = 0.85 euros)
($1 = 0.2941 Kuwaiti Dinars)
(Compiled by Rosmi Shaji and Shailaja Sharma in Bengaluru)