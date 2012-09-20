* 3rd quarter US LBOs up 96 pct year/year to $28.87 bln
* Outperforms 13 pct decline in non-private equity M&A
* Record low rate of high-yield debt fosters deal making
* Mega deals of LBO heydays still difficult to repeat
By Greg Roumeliotis and Soyoung Kim
NEW YORK, Sept 20 U.S. leveraged buyouts almost
doubled in the third quarter of 2012 from a year ago, reaching
their h i ghest levels since before the financial crisis as cheap
financing fueled private equity's appetite for deals.
Robust debt markets, buyout funds flush with uninvested
capital and a desire by sellers for the high prices private
equity buyers are willing to pay have combined to give rise to
the strongest quarterly U.S. LBO volume since the third quarter
of 2007.
Investors chasing better returns amid persistently low
interest rates have driven demand for high-yield debt and sent
yields to historical lows in recent months, providing an
abundant source of low-cost capital to buyout firms looking to
buy assets.
The yield on the Barclays US High Yield Index reached a
record low of 6.15 percent on Tuesday, the lowest in the almost
30 years since the index's inception.
"Though there is still a lot of wood to chop, investors are
increasingly willing to venture down the risk spectrum. The need
and desire to find yield is fueling that migration," said John
Miller, head of the global financial sponsors and industrials
groups at Barclays Plc.
Total U.S. LBO volumes reached $28.87 billion in the third
quarter through Sept. 18, up 96 percent from the same period
last year and outperforming a 32 percent growth in global
leveraged buyouts, Thomson Reuters data shows.
In comparison, non-private equity U.S. mergers and
acquisitions dropped 13 percent over the same period as
continued worries over the European debt crisis and the U.S.
election curbed the appetite of chief executives for
larger-scale deals.
The robust debt market is making it easier for private
equity firms to meet the value expectations of sellers, in turn
prompting more companies to take the opportunity to rebalance
their portfolios and sell non-core assets.
"There is enough liquidity and capacity in the high-yield
market to empower financial sponsors to be aggressive in auction
processes and, as a result, we're seeing robust competitive
tension in recent sale processes," said Miller, who advises some
of the world's largest private equity firms on buying and
selling companies.
Low-cost debt financing has also led to increased secondary
buyouts - sales from one private equity firm to another. Looking
to cash out on their investments, buyout firms are opting to
sell to other buyout shops rather than braving a still volatile
equity market to take companies public.
U.S. secondary buyouts have surged 116 percent in the third
quarter to $15.75 billion, representing more than half of
overall LBO activity.
This quarter's biggest private equity deal was the
acquisition of Suddenlink Communications by BC Partners Ltd and
the Canadian Pension Plan Investment Board from a consortium led
by Goldman Sachs Capital Partners. Including the
assumption of existing debt, the deal valued the U.S. cable
operator at $6.6 billion.
Trailing this was Carlyle Group LP's deal to buy
DuPont Co's car paint business for $4.9 billion. Carlyle
has announced more buyouts this year than any other private
equity firm, with a combined value exceeding $15 billion.
MEGA LBO NO-SHOW
The rise in leveraged buyouts has investors speculating
whether the mega LBOs of the go-go days of 2005 to 2007 may
return. This year's largest LBO is the $7.1 billion takeover of
El Paso Corp's oil and natural gas assets by Apollo Global
Management LLC-led consortium.
In the most-high profile effort of late to pull off such a
deal, Best Buy Co Inc founder Richard Schulze has been
trying to attract private equity money to the company. A buyout
of the struggling U.S. consumer electronics retailer could top
$10 billion.
"Every once in a while you might see a large mega-deal, but
I tend to think that very large deals will be more of the
exception rather than the rule moving forward," said Kewsong
Lee, managing director at private equity firm Warburg Pincus
LLC.
"The liquidity is there to pull together the debt, but
general partners (GPs) just don't want to write $1.5 to $2
billion commitments and fund them anymore because fund sizes are
smaller and a lot of GPs have figured out that partnering in
large consortia has been more difficult than not," Lee said.
Limited partners also are not sure they love the dynamics of
these types of mega deals anymore, he added.
Year-to-date, U.S. LBO volumes are up 27 percent from 2011.
While private equity deal making is on track to finish the year
higher, activity next year will depend on macro-economic
conditions being stable, market participants said.
Europe's sovereign debt woes, the prospect of slowing growth
in China and other emerging markets and the fiscal cliff facing
the U.S. government budget are just some of the threats that
still lurk in the market.
Dealmakers say fundamentals are still in place to drive
volumes even higher.
"By our latest count, there was over $450 billion in
uncommitted equity capital that the financial sponsors need to
put to work in the next several years," said Jack MacDonald,
co-head of Americas M&A at Bank of America Merrill Lynch
.
"When you put leverage against that - $450 billion plus,
you're looking at over $1 trillion in financial sponsor activity
that we should see follow through in the next several years."