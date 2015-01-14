(Adds IVG Immobilien, Finmeccanica, Naspers)
Jan 14 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions
and disposals were reported by 1430 GMT on Wednesday:
** China's e-commerce giant Alibaba Group Holding Ltd
said it had bought a controlling stake in online
marketing company AdChina, an investment aimed at bolstering its
advertising business. Neither the size of the deal nor the stake
was disclosed.
** China has allowed foreign investors to fully own
e-commerce companies in Shanghai's free trade zone as part of a
pilot scheme, the official Xinhua news agency said, citing the
Ministry of Industry and Information Technology.
** The chairman of CIMB Group Holdings Bhd said no
decision has been made on a proposed three-way merger that would
create Malaysia's biggest bank, a day after people close to the
deal told Reuters the merger was nearing collapse. The merger of
CIMB, RHB Capital Bhd and Malaysia Building Society
Bhd (MBSB) would have formed a banking group with
assets of about $190 billion.
** J Safra Sarasin and a consortium comprising
Singapore's DBS Group Holdings are among banks
shortlisted for the second round sale process of Coutts
International, people familiar with the matter said. The sale of
the private bank of Royal Bank of Scotland has attracted
about 10 suitors in the initial round, and could fetch about $1
billion, Reuters previously reported.
** Sika said prominent mutual funds were backing
management's efforts to thwart a 2.75 billion Swiss franc ($2.7
billion) takeover by French building materials company
Saint-Gobain.
** German property company IVG Immobilien said it
has called off plans to sell Frankfurt office and hotel project
The Squaire in a surprise move after failing to find buyers for
the $1 billion building.
** India's central bank has allowed conglomerate Tata Sons
Ltd to buy Japanese telecom firm NTT DoCoMo Inc's
stake in their struggling Indian venture, paving the
way for the completion of the long-delayed $1.1 billion deal.
** Sona Petroleum Bhd, a Malaysian special-purpose
acquisition company, said it had scrapped plans to buy a stake
in two oil and gas blocks from London-listed oil exploration and
production firm Salamander Energy Plc in the Gulf of
Thailand for $280 million.
** Pet supply retailer PetSmart Inc said on Tuesday
it was in talks to acquire or merge with a privately held rival,
but ended talks over competition and antitrust concerns.
PetSmart succumbed to calls from Jana Partners LLC and other
large shareholders for a sale last month by agreeing to be
bought by a private equity consortium led by BC Partners Ltd for
$8.7 billion.
** Japanese staffing firm Recruit Holdings Co Ltd said it
planned to buy Chandler Macleod Group Ltd and another
Australian staffing firm for a combined sum of about A$360
million ($290 million), as it speeds its global expansion.
** Luxembourg's Griffin Real Estate is in talks to buy
Polish lender PKO BP's real estate arm Qualia and a
controlling stake in Poland's Echo Investment, daily
Puls Biznesu quoted unidentified sources as saying. Qualia is
valued at 317 million zlotys ($87.1 million) in PKO's books.
** Oil and gas producer Newfield Exploration Co said
it would retain its assets in China, saying a slump in oil
prices had created "headwinds" in the sale process.
** Finmeccanica, the Italian state-controlled
industrial conglomerate, said talks with Japan's Hitachi
and China's Insigma over the sale of its rail assets
were progressing with the aim of receiving final offers rapidly.
** South African e-commerce and media firm Naspers
is looking to sell its Polish operations, including Eastern
Europe's largest web auction service Allegro, aiming to focus on
its faster-growing markets, sources said. A source listed
Poland's largest web portals Wp.pl and Onet.pl among potential
bidders.
($1 = A$1.24)
($1 = 3.64 zlotys)
($1 = 1.02 Swiss francs)
($1 = 0.8514 euros)
(Compiled by Rosmi Shaji in Bengaluru)