NEW YORK May 17 U.S. generic drugmaker Actavis
, the subject of intense takeover speculation, may have
found its best defense: a potential purchase of Warner Chilcott
Plc, a specialty pharmaceutical company that has been
for sale on and off for years.
Over the past several weeks, Actavis has spurned approaches
from Canadian pharmaceutical company Valeant Pharmaceuticals
International and U.S. competitor Mylan Inc, to
instead pursue a bid for Warner Chilcott, people familiar with
the situation have said.
Buying Warner Chilcott, a maker of women's health
pharmaceuticals with a $4.8 billion market value, would put
Actavis in the branded pharmaceutical space and reduce its tax
rate because Warner Chilcott is based in Ireland.
For other healthcare companies, Warner Chilcott is far from
a desired target. A big chunk of its revenue comes from drugs
soon approaching patent expiration. Efforts to sell the company
failed repeatedly over the years given little buyer interest.
A combination of Actavis and Warner Chilcott would likely
kill chances of Actavis being taken over anytime soon by
Valeant, Mylan or any other suitor eyeing the $15.8 billion
company, according to analysts and people close to the situation
who asked not to be named because the matter is not public.
Even Michael Pearson, the highly acquisitive chief executive
of Valeant who routinely talks to other CEOs about acquisitions
to test the waters, stayed away from Warner Chilcott so far.
Mylan, meanwhile, will not come back with another offer for
Actavis if it goes through with its acquisition of Warner
Chilcott, said one of the sources with knowledge of the matter.
If Actavis buys Warner Chilcott, it would be virtually
impossible for Mylan, with a market value of $11.7 billion, to
buy the combined firm. Mylan already has about $6 billion in
debt and analysts estimate that a combined Actavis-Warner
Chilcott would be closer to $21 billion.
"It is too big for Mylan and while Valeant could do it, I
think it is unlikely given how much it would be outside their
areas of expertise," said David Krempa, an analyst at
Morningstar Inc.
Actavis and Mylan declined to comment. Calls to Warner
Chilcott and Valeant were not returned.
BUYER OR SELLER?
Actavis has sent confusing signals to investors in recent
weeks, reportedly engaging in talks to sell itself to Valeant at
a low premium, then rejecting a higher offer from Mylan, and
moving on to pursue a takeover of Warner Chilcott.
Valeant and Actavis were discussing an all-stock merger
under which the Canadian drugmaker would buy its smaller rival
for more than $13 billion, before the talks broke down in late
April, people familiar with the matter said
previously.
Mylan, thinking that Actavis could be a willing seller if it
had been in talks with Valeant, then made its own offer on May
7, valuing Actavis at more than $15 billion, according to two of
the people close to the situation.
Actavis, however, flat-out rejected Mylan's higher offer on
May 10 without much of an explanation, and declined to engage in
discussions, one of the people said..
On the same day, Actavis confirmed that it was in
early-stage discussions to buy Warner Chilcott. The confirmation
was triggered by Irish takeover rules.
A Mylan acquisition of Actavis would create the world's
largest generics drugmaker with a 20 percent market share in the
U.S. market, an important factor given that scale is the key to
success in an industry that makes commodity products.
.
Growth came easily to the generics industry over the past
decade as blockbuster drugs like cholesterol-lowering Lipitor
lost patent protection. That wave of patent expirations is
slowing down, leading analysts to forecast a moderate 5 percent
revenue growth for the generics industry in coming years.
Consolidation could help the industry to remain profitable,
by allowing the companies to cut redundant capacity and scale up
production to produce pills more efficiently.
Mylan was anticipating that a merger with Actavis would
bring savings north of 10 percent of sales, or close to $1
billion annually, according to one of the sources with knowledge
of the matter.
A JPMorgan analyst in a research note estimated that cost
savings from such a deal would exceed $500 million annually.
A merger of Mylan and Actavis would have also meant
significant slashing of revenues, given how similar the two
companies' drug lineups are, said Corey Davis, an analyst at
Jefferies & Co.
"They are almost completely duplicative in terms of
products," he said. "To me it is almost an act of desperation in
generics."
Stock markets liked the idea of a Valeant-Actavis tie-up,
sending shares of Valeant up 3.8 percent and Actavis shares up
4.6 percent on April 29 after news of the merger talks was
reported.
That acquisition would have been a very different kind of
deal than a Mylan-Actavis merger because it would have brought
together a branded pharmaceutical company with a generics
company.
It is unclear why talks fell apart, but people familiar with
Valeant CEO Michael Pearson, say that he often speaks to a
number of acquisition targets before doing real due diligence.
"I could see him watching this for a year or two and seeing
how it plays out," said one of the people familiar with Valeant.
"It would not be the first time."
Amid intense takeover speculation, shares of Actavis have
risen more than 22 percent and were trading around $123 Friday,
above the latest offer of $120 per share from Mylan.
Actavis appears to be getting rewarded in the stock market
whether it is buying or selling.
"The Street is already giving you $120-$125 just on the
speculation that they will get the tax benefits from buying
Warner Chilcott," said Jason Gerberry, an analyst with Leerink
Swann. "Their ability to go out and find accretive transactions
is going to be more value generating than just selling the
business at $120 a share."
That is not to say that Warner Chilcott does not come with
its share of warts. Around 40 percent of Warner Chilcott's
revenue this year came from three drugs: Actonel, Losetrin 24
and Enablex drugs, all of which will go generic by early 2015,
according to an analysis conducted by Jefferies.
"The fundamentals are not strong but that's why the stock is
so cheap," Davis said.