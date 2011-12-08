* HK market falls attracting PE firms to IPOs
* KKR, Warburg Pincus, MBK commit $550 mln to HK offers
* IPO investments seen continuing on unwelcome markets
By Elzio Barreto and Stephen Aldred
HONG KONG, Dec 8 The world's largest
private equity firms have a new target in Asia Pacific: an
end-of-year rush of Hong Kong IPOs.
KKR, Warburg Pincus LLC, MBK Partners and others
have committed some $550 million as 'cornerstone' investors to
six Hong Kong initial public offerings in just two weeks -- the
first time traditional buyout firms have piled into these types
of deals.
The shift highlights several key trends.
Private equity, while facing economic pressure with existing
investments, is sitting on mountains of cash that it needs to
deploy, at a time when companies will take what they can.
The long-term structure of buyout funds, which often lock in
investors for 10 years, allows private equity to spend during
times when other funds are more cautious, or even restricted by
their own investors.
Investing in a company just before its IPO shows
the private equity industry is looking around for new ideas in
tough times, and filling a gap left by hedge funds and wealthy
individuals.
"Certainly what you're seeing is a view that arguably
valuations are more interesting in the public markets right now
than in the private markets," said Michael Chae, Asia-Pacific
head of private equity firm Blackstone Group LP.
Cornerstone investing is fairly unique to Hong Kong, and is
where an investor, normally a big institution or Asian tycoon,
is allotted shares before the mutual funds get in. Cornerstoning
allows underwriters to build early demand for an IPO.
Private equity's shift into cornerstone deals comes as sharp
falls in the Hang Seng stock index have pushed valuations
of Hong Kong-listed companies to the lowest in Asia Pacific.
Buyout firms smell a bargain.
* Warburg Pincus has committed $210 million to the
up to $1.7 billion IPO of Haitong Securities Co Ltd.
* Asia-focused private equity firm MBK agreed to buy $100
million worth of New China Life's near $2
billion deal.
* KKR, Sequoia Capital China and a private equity fund of
Everbright China will invest a combined $110 million in the
offering of men's casual retailer China Outfitters Holdings Ltd.
* SAIF Partners agreed to buy $80 million worth of shares in
clean technology company Guodian Technology & Environment Group,
$30 million of China Polymetallic and an undisclosed sum of
Beijing Jingneng Clean Energy's IPO.
* IDG Capital Partners bought about $21 million worth of
handbag maker Sitoy Group Holdings Ltd.
LP RESISTANCE?
Private equity's foray into IPO investing could ultimately
reap big rewards. It could also create tension with their own
investors if returns are weak, or worse.
Pension funds, sovereign wealth funds and big institutions
pay fees to private equity firms to invest their money. These
limited partners (LP) traditionally expect the firms to take
control of a company, turn it around, and sell it for a premium.
Putting cash into a pre-IPO minority stake is hardly a 3-5
year corporate turnaround plan.
Private equity firms are normally paid what's called a
2-and-20 fee -- or a 2 percent management fee on the capital
invested and 20 percent of the profits when companies are sold.
"I prefer them not to do it. They see it as private equity,
I see it as PIPE (private investment in public equity)," said a
limited partner of private equity firms, who could not comment
publicly on investments.
"They can argue, but many institutional investors can access
these opportunities, so why pay 2/20?"
A large LP investor in the United States said he generally
looks for private equity investments to double their money, net
of fees, over 5-7 years.
"That should really accommodate a transformation in the
company, whether through growth, restructuring, and material
increases in net income, cash flow, and value," he said.
"A shorter period doesn't do us much good. Also, we're
looking for private market exposure, so we don't want the funds
to hold too much of a concentration in public shares."
LONG TERM INVESTORS
The window for new offerings in Hong Kong has cracked open
late this year after volatility pushed the Hang Seng down by a
third between a 2011 high in April and early October.
KKR and Warburg Pincus are taking advantage of that slump.
Measured by forward price-to-earnings ratios, companies in
the Hang Seng index trade at a 2011 P/E of 9.1 times, compared
with 9.9 times for companies on South Korea's Kospi and
15.2 times for companies in Malaysia, a recent Nomura
research report showed.
KKR is buying shares of China Outfitters at a 2011 P/E of
11.3 times, while SAIF Partners is taking up shares of Guodian
Technology at a 2012 P/E of 8.5-9.5 times, and of China
Polymetallic at a 2012 P/E of 4.7-5.4 times.
As IPO cornerstone investors, private equity firms would
have to keep their stakes for at least six months, but most
expect to be in for the long haul.
"The current capital markets environment is obviously bad
for anyone who taps for a listing," said a top executive at a
private equity firm who invested in the IPOs, but who couldn't
speak publicly on the matter.
"But for us, frankly speaking, that's the opportunity,
because we're long term investors, we're not worried about where
the stock price is going to be 3-6 months from now."