* PE acquisitions in Australia at $8.2 bln this year, biggest since 2006

* Top firms under pressure to commit capital after fallow period

* Market turmoil makes listed assets cheaper

* Biggest risk is fresh credit freeze out of Europe

By Victoria Thieberger

MELBOURNE, Nov 24 Australia's $23 billion-plus private-equity industry is poised for more deals after a frenetic few months of activity that has put 2011 on track to be the biggest year since the 2006 peak.

Weak markets have made companies more amenable to offers and buyout shops are looking to burn unspent capital that investors committed years ago, providing scope for more deals, industry executives say.

The key risk for the pipeline of leveraged buyouts is any major disruption to credit markets from the European debt crisis.

"The threat of European default and recession has pushed many global sponsors to turn to Asia where the role of Australia is crucial," said Tom Story, co-head of private equity at law firm Allens Arthur Robinson.

Australia is an important hedge for private-equity firms making risky investments elsewhere in Asia amid the Euro zone crisis, as it has lower transaction and sovereign risks, he said.

Acquisitions in Australia by buyout funds so far this year totalled A$8.33 billion ($8.2 billion), up from A$6.48 billion for all of 2010, data from Thomson Reuters shows. It will be the best year since the value hit A$14.05 billion in 2006.

Australia is a big buyout market in Asia. Global funds including Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co, Carlyle and Blackstone own assets here and have been actively looking for more.

Last week, Australian services firm Spotless Group rejected a A$698 million ($709 million) bid from buyout firm Pacific Equity Partners (PEP), saying the offer was too low. Blackstone had made an attempt at Spotless in May.

PLAYING CATCH-UP

Industry executives point to several reasons for the pick-up in private-equity deals and predict they will continue, barring a new credit freeze out of Europe.

"Boards are more open to receiving bids now probably than they have ever been in Australia and I think that is because you have had four years of down earnings, very tough markets," said a senior fund executive who spoke on condition of anonymity.

"There is more engagement with PE than there has been in the past, and that trend should continue if the markets remain difficult," he said.

Buyout funds have had more time to focus on acquisitions after the financial crisis and its aftermath, which consumed greater time and energy just to manage existing portfolio companies.

"Many firms did not have as much bandwidth to go looking for new deals, and most got behind the investment pace of normal times," said Joe Skrzynski, founding partner of CHAMP Private Equity, one of Australia's three biggest buyout firms.

So the top firms have been playing catch-up.

CHAMP earlier this month made its first bid of the year, offering A$163.2 million for Australian outdoor advertising firm oOh!media Group Ltd and won exclusive access to its books.

Pacific Equity Partners' offer for Spotless was its second potential deal in a month.

PEP paid $486 million to form a 50:50 joint venture with Swedish paper products maker SCA, and it may bid for privately owned VIP Petfoods, according to Basis Point, a Thomson Reuters Publication. PEP declined comment on the report.

The funds come from PEP's A$4 billion Fund IV, raised in 2008 -- the biggest fund in Australia.

A private-equity fund generally needs to be about 75 percent invested before it can start tapping investors to raise a new fund, which can occasionally lead to a spending spree.

Mid-year, Archer Capital splashed out A$1 billion to buy three companies in Australia in the space of six weeks, as it spent capital from its Fund 4 ahead of raising a new fund which is targetting A$1.5 billion by the end of the year.

Private-equity firm CVC Asia-Pacific is trying to sort out its heavy debt load of A$3.5 billion at Nine Entertainment Co TV network ahead of raising a new Asian fund next year, banking sources said.

MORE DEALS

So far, Australian banks have remained active and are not having trouble raising capital, said a leveraged-finance banker.

"It's hard to know if things will get to that stage, a big credit freeze, or not," said the banker, who declined to be identified as he was not authorised to speak to the media.

That scenario has been avoided thus far and with the Christmas and the January summer holiday lull approaching, industry executives say more deals may emerge in coming weeks.

Some companies are warming to private equity as an alternative to raising capital in the tough market.

"Companies have to be more innovative in how they go about accessing capital and PE can fill that role," said an industry source, who was not authorised to talk to the media.

PEP's 50:50 joint venture with SCA is relatively uncommon in an industry that tends to look for controlling stakes, but could presage more partnerships with local firms and unloved units of multinationals in need of capital.

"PE are looking at a lot more of those sort of deals," said a source familiar with that transaction. The source declined to be identified as the deals are confidential.

Funds, which are also under pressure to return capital to investors ahead of the next round of fund-raising, are increasingly looking at selling portfolio companies to other private-equity firms in deals known as secondaries, or to buyers in the broader industry.

Initial public offerings have been in the doldrums since TPG's float of department store Myer in 2009 went sour.

Disgruntled small-cap fund managers have made disparaging remarks in the Australian press about private-equity sellers after an earnings downgrade by fast-food owner Collins Foods triggered a 24 percent share slide on Nov. 2.

The shares have nearly halved since PEP floated the business in August.

These poor public floats have earned a bad name for private-equity firms, making fund managers and investors sceptical.

"Everyone gets tarred with the same brush," said a private-equity executive.

Archer Capital sold its A$1.2 billion stake in Australian accounting software company MYOB to Bain Capital and disposed of its stake in iNova Pharmaceuticals for A$625 million to a Canandian drug company.

"There were less strategic buyers two years ago than there are now. I could see every one of our current portfolio companies doing trade sales," K.Y. Tang, Chairman of Affinity Equity Partners, told a conference in Hong Kong recently. (Additional reporting by Sonali Paul; Editing by Vinu Pilakkott)