By Nadia Damouni, Nicola Leske and Olivia Oran
NEW YORK, MARCH 29 (Reuters)- Telecom equipment maker Avaya
Corp may have to push out its initial public offering to 2013
amid fierce competition for investor attention from hot
technology properties like Facebook Inc.
After almost five years of unprofitable private ownership
and nine months since it registered for a $1 billion IPO, Avaya,
owned by private equity firms Silver Lake and TPG Capital LP, is
sensing little appetite among potential investors, four sources
familiar with the matter told Reuters.
Such feedback may prompt the company to hold off on the IPO
until later this year or 2013, according to the sources, who
asked not to be named because the discussions are private.
Avaya, Silver Lake and TPG declined to comment.
An IPO was expected by at least the first quarter of 2012,
but the uncertain economic climate and choppy equity markets in
the second half of last year scuppered preparations for such a
launch.
Avaya is now stuck in an IPO backlog that is crowded with
technology companies. These are fast-growing social media,
software, and mobile platform startups that are a far cry from
Avaya's mature telecom equipment business.
"You are seeing a renaissance of venture (capital) and
levels of innovation, whether it is in mobility or cloud or
security or social. Som e of the companies that have gone public
in the last six months have a couple of these elements and have
done quite well," said Matthew Schuldt, a tech portfolio manager
at Fidelity Investments.
Avaya is a low priority for technology IPO investors who are
eagerly awaiting offerings from social networking site Facebook,
security software maker Palo Alto Networks, machine data
software company Splunk Inc, technology management software
maker ServiceNow, human resources software provider Workday Inc
and scores of similar companies, according to three of the
sources.
Evan Bauman, a co-manager of the Legg Mason ClearBridge
Aggressive Growth fund, said, "We're looking for more
innovative-type growth with large addressable markets, i.e.
flash memory which powers tablets and smartphones. These
companies are beneficiaries of the growth of data and ways to
access the data, more so than the new cycle of equipment might
be for Avaya."
Avaya's IPO is in a "wait-and-see mode" at present, said one
of the sources.
Although the company and its private equity owners remain
committed to the process, two other sources said that a timeline
has not been set due to market conditions.
Silver Lake and TPG originally purchased Avaya for $8.2
billion, but the public value of the company is expected to
debut well below that figure, two of the sources said.
In its latest filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange
Commission, Avaya reported total debt of $6.2 billion and cash
of $415 million for fiscal 2011. In fiscal 2008 it had debt of
$5.2 billion and $594 million in cash.
As a result, Avaya's stockholders' equity deficit was $2.5
billion in 2011.
TECH CRUNCH
Despite the excitement associated with technology IPOs,
private equity has not always found it easy to exit investments
in the public markets because its companies often have too much
debt and too little growth potential compared with newer,
venture-capital-backed firms.
Last year chipmaker Freescale Semiconductor Holdings Ltd
, which agreed to be bought in 2006 by a consortium that
included Blackstone Group LP, Carlyle Group LP, TPG and
Permira Advisers LLP, cut its offering to $783 million from more
than $1 billion, reflecting weak investor demand.
The private equity firms had purchased Freescale for a hefty
$17.6 billion, a nd then advertised it as one of the largest
technology IPOs in history.
Similarly, in 2010 Dutch chipmaker NXP Semiconductors NV
, one of the first of the large private equity-backed
IPOs in the U.S. pipeline after the financial crisis, priced
shares 30 percent below the expected range. NXP filed for an IPO
worth up to $1.15 billion but ended up raising $476 million.
The marketing of NXP's IPO also encountered a setback when
Deutsche Bank AG lost its underwriting slot because
it refused to renew a $60 million line of credit for the
chipmaker.
"If the economy is doing pretty well, or certainly better,
it might also be the time to cut your losses if you are on the
private equity side," Fidelity's Schuldt said.
"You may not make your money back or maybe it will be a long
time if you ever do. It might be time to move your focus from
past deals to investing in new assets since that is likely to
generate higher returns."
COMPETITIVE STREAK
Avaya has paid top dollar for several acquisitions so it
could remain competitive in the telecom equipment and networking
sectors.
It counts Cisco Systems Inc, Microsoft Corp
, Brocade Communications Systems Inc, NEC Corp
, Huawei Technology Co and Siemens
Enterprise Communications Group among its competitors.
In March, New Jersey-based Avaya signed a deal to buy
Israeli video conferencing company Radvision for $230 million
.
In 2009, Avaya paid $900 million during a competitive
auction process for a unit of bankrupt Nortel Networks Corp
that builds corporate networks.
One of the sources said that Avaya had bought the Nortel
assets to get some synergies and create additional value. "That
has created some uplift and value," the source said.
Avaya also has a recognized brand name with thousands of
patents and solid cash flow, unlike some fast-growing technology
startups.
Its adjusted earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and
amortization (EBITDA) were $971 million in the fiscal year
ending Sept. 30, 2011, up from $795 million in 2010.
"Some of these cloud companies will go out and they are
small and they will get great valuations," said one technology
investor who asked not to be named.
"Avaya is a real company generating good money," the
investor said. "Whether they get great valuation, I don't know."