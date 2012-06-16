LONDON, June 16 The former head of Britain's
biggest mobile phone company Everything Everywhere approached
private equity groups six months ago about an eight billion
pound buyout but found no takers, investment banking sources
said.
Tom Alexander, who left the France Telecom-Deutsche Telekom
joint venture a year after it was created, spoke to firms
including KKR, CVC and Providence, the sources said. But
he gained little traction for a bid.
"Tom was trying to get people to buy into this months ago
and nobody was biting. Financing markets are even worse right
now, I think the idea of a leveraged buyout of that size is
preposterous," said one of the bankers.
London's Times newspaper said on Friday that the veteran
telecoms executive had emerged at the head of a surprise offer
backed by private equity, with funding for a purchase in place
subject to agreement on price.
The paper characterised the deal as "imminent" and likely to
be finalised in six weeks.
But a private equity deal of the size of Everything
Everywhere would run against the trend in the market, which is
focused on mid-sized deals under a billion pounds because banks
have cut lending substantially as they delever assets.
Another banker said that deals involving three or four
private equity firms were complicated even in buoyant markets
because firms often had different ideas about how to structure
an offer, or how to create value once they had bought a company.
"You would need to persuade private equity to stump up 500
million to one billion pounds of equity each. In the current
markets, I do not see that happening."
An employee of a private equity firm conceded that mounting
a bid for Everything Everywhere would be difficult now.
"The debt markets are very challenging and this would be a
very big deal," he said.
UNLIKELY SELLERS
France Telecom's chief finance officer Gervais
Pellissier told Reuters last week that the company had to have a
presence in Britain as a pan-European operator.
Pellissier said he would consider floating a stake in
Everything Everywhere, but that France Telecom and Deutsche
Telekom would want to retain control.
"In EE, we have created the number one operator in the
market. If we succeed it will be a strong number one. So you
have to weigh the short-term value of an IPO or sale with the
long-term value for two companies of being in the UK,"
Pellissier told the Reuters Global Technology and Media summit.
"I am not confident that in three years the UK margins will
be so much better than today (to make a better case for
selling)."
France Telecom's Orange joined forces with Deutsche
Telekom's T-Mobile in 2010 to become the biggest operator in the
highly competitive market with more than 27 million customers.
The group pledged 3.5 billion pounds ($5.4 billion) in cost
savings largely by creating one network and taking down excess
mobile towers to go from 28,000 to 18,000 sites.
But the joint venture has taken longer than expected to
generate synergies and the group is still yet to decide how many
brands to maintain and how to resolve other operational issues.
Deutsche Telekom said on Saturday that Everything Everywhere
was viewed as very successful in a competitive market, with
synergies well under way. The company told shareholders last
month it intended to continue the partnership.
France Telecom reiterated on Saturday its support for
Everything Everywhere.
"France Telecom clarifies that no offer from a third party
to acquire the business was received, nor has one been invited,"
a spokesman said.
"Everything Everywhere is a strong business with a clear
leadership position in the UK market and its shareholders are
100 percent supportive of the group, its management and
strategy."