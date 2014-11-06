(For more Reuters DEALTALKs, click )
By Jessica Toonkel
NEW YORK Nov 6 Investors and bankers have been
lamenting the potential death of large cross-border healthcare
mergers since the U.S. Treasury Department announced in late
September that it would curtail the tax breaks from
international deals designed to give U.S. companies a legal home
in a low-tax country.
But now bankers and small-cap investors see a silver lining:
Instead of quashing mergers and acquisitions altogether, the
Treasury's proposal on "tax inversions" may pull dealmaking
onshore.
Companies, particularly in healthcare, that were looking to
do big cross-border transactions now are refocusing on small and
mid-cap U.S.-based deals, bankers say.
"Fundamental M&A should accelerate in the U.S., especially
in respect of mid-cap biotechnology and specialty pharmaceutical
companies," said Michael Meyers, head of investment banking at
Los Angeles-based T.R. Winston & Co.
Small, bolt-on acquisitions have traditionally been a staple
of the healthcare industry as biotechnology and pharmaceutical
companies try to add the most promising new drugs in development
to their pipelines. But in 2010, the tax advantages Canada-based
Valeant Pharmaceuticals International Inc and Palo
Alto, California's Jazz Pharmaceuticals obtained through
inversion deals set off an arms race for similar benefits.
Now many bankers and investors expect companies that had to
cancel their inversion deals, such as Abbvie Inc and
Shire Plc, to go back to basics.
Pfizer Inc and other companies that have not done an
inversion deal are under more pressure to grow through
acquisitions to compete with those that have a lower tax rate,
several investment bankers and investors told Reuters. During
Pfizer's third-quarter earnings call, executives said the
company would assess deals on a case-by-case basis.
Likely targets, investors and bankers said, are companies
with one or two promising new products, such as Avanir
Pharmaceuticals Inc, which has an Alzheimer's drug
under patent; San Diego-based Neurocrine Biosciences Inc
, which has partnered with Abbvie on an endometriosis
treatment; and Puma Biotechnology Inc, which is
developing a breast cancer drug.
All three companies are rumored to be the object of takeover
deals in the next few months. None responded to requests for
comment.
BACK TO FUNDAMENTALS
On Sept. 22, the U.S. Treasury Department announced a series
of steps designed to make inversions more difficult and
potentially less rewarding.
In a typical inversion, a large U.S. corporation buys a
smaller foreign rival to adopt its nationality for tax purposes,
even though core operations typically remain in the United
States.
These deals have been particularly attractive in healthcare,
where M&A is key to growth. By achieving a lower tax rate, these
companies can come out as more attractive buyers for future
transactions.
After Treasury's announcement, at least two high-profile
inversion deals were canceled. North Carolina-based Salix
Pharmaceuticals called off its acquisition of Italy's
Cosmo Pharmaceuticals SpA, and U.S. drugmaker Abbvie
backed out of its $55 billion deal to purchase Dublin-based
Shire.
Abbvie investors said the company would be seeking
acquisitions in the next six to 12 months to meet a
deal-dependent earnings outlook. And Shire is looking for its
own purchases, Chief Executive Officer Dr. Flemming Ornskov has
said publicly
Shire's focused business development is part of the
company's growth strategy, a spokeswoman said in an emailed
statement. Abbvie did not return requests for comment.
Companies like Avanir, Neurocrine and Puma will not come
cheap, but investors say drugmakers that missed out on inversion
deals are under pressure to grow quickly and will seriously
consider them for their earnings potential.
Furthermore, potential buyers may find tax relief in another
quarter: The chances for lower corporate taxes in the United
States have improved now that Republicans won control of the
Senate in Tuesday's election.
