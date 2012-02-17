* Breakup could ease sale of assets, analysts say
* Two bidders walked out of talks to buy Grupo Rede
* Eletrobras, CPFL, Cemig still seen as bidders
* Sale comes as wave of mergers in sector gain steam
By Anna Flávia Rochas
SAO PAULO, Feb 17 The controlling
shareholder of Brazilian power distributor Grupo Rede Energia SA
should opt for a breakup of the company if he wants
the sale of his 54 percent stake to succeed after two potential
bidders for the debt-laden firm walked away.
China's State Grid and AES Corp gave up on plans to
buy the Grupo Rede stake, citing regulatory risks and the high
price requested by Jorge Queiroz Jr, the company's chairman and
main shareholder, sources with knowledge of the situation told
Reuters.
In the opinion of industry analysts, Queiroz is running out
of options. Investors see Queiroz's departure as necessary to
overhaul Grupo Rede's debt situation - liabilities jumped to 6
billion reais ($3.4 billion) in recent months.
Queiroz's stake is valued at 1.1 billion reais by sources
and analysts. Since both State Grid and AES gave up on Grupo
Rede, speculation has mounted that state-controlled power
holding company Eletrobras, Brazil's biggest player
in the sector, and rival CPFL Energia could buy Queiroz out.
CPFL and Grupo Rede declined to comment.
That will not happen, though, unless he first signals that a
separate sale of assets is possible.
"Of all scenarios, a breakup of the company and the separate
disposal of assets seems the least-worst of all options," said a
São Paulo-based analyst at a foreign bank, speaking on condition
of anonymity. "Grupo Rede's situation is quite complicated."
Interest in Rede's assets has been growing in recent months
as the government and private companies seek to boost their
market share in power distribution, a segment in which growing
scale is likely to help offset the risk of declining rates in
coming years. Consolidation is key for the companies, known as
discos, to gain financial and operating muscle.
Queiroz late last year put his stake in Grupo Rede up for
sale as a way to help lower the company's swelling debt. The
investment holding companies of Brazil's severance workers' fund
FGTS and state development bank BNDES are also shareholders in
Grupo Rede.
POSSIBLE SCENARIOS
State Grid probably pulled out of the bidding on concern
that a recent revision of rates in Brazil hampered cash flow and
earnings prospects for some Grupo Rede's assets, one of the
sources told Reuters.
Such changes in rules are likely to hinder the outlook for
risk and returns in some of the acquired units, said Alexandre
Furtado Montes, an analyst with Lopes Filho Corretora, a São
Paulo-based brokerage.
AES probably backed off of buying Grupo Rede's stake because
that would have left it with no "financial firepower" to up its
stake in AES Eletropaulo, Brazil's biggest
distribution company, another source told Reuters at the time.
Eletropaulo is AES' main focus in the country.
State Grid and AES both declined to comment.
Analysts said CPFL could bid for Grupo Rede's assets in
Brazil's midwestern and southeastern regions, where it holds
operating permits. Rede distributes electricity in seven
Brazilian states.
Cemig, the electricity holding company controlled
by the state of Minas Gerais, might be interested in Rede's
Cemat unit in the state of Mato Grosso and in Enersul, a
problematic asset located in the state of Mato Grosso do Sul,
analysts said.
Eletrobras is in the process of acquiring other distribution
companies that operate in the same regions and businesses as
Grupo Rede's unit - making it easier for the behemoth to
integrate all companies and ensure cost savings, the sources
noted.
Eletrobras, which the federal government has tasked with
executing a plan to boost investment and foster competition to
lower electricity rates across Brazil, owns 34 percent of Grupo
Rede's Celpa unit. That unit is also seen as an asset with too
much debt.
Eletrobras, which is also a major creditor of Celpa, is "not
considering any transaction involving Grupo Rede's assets," the
company said in a statement.
A federal government-led purchase of electricity
distribution assets, however, may not guarantee a solution to
the industry's problems - ranging from regulatory noise to
slowing profit growth and mounting competition, according to
Rafael Andreatta, an analyst with São Paulo-based brokerage
Planner Corretora.
$! = 1.715 reais