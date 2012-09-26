BRIEF-Acasti Pharma reports Q4 and FY 2017 financial results
* Acasti Pharma reports fourth quarter and full-year 2017 financial results
Sept 26 Dean Foods Co : * Says recently decided to explore a transaction that may result in the sale of
the morningstar business. * Says has not yet identified a buyer for morningstar * Says will only sell morningstar if it can do so in a deal that maximizes
shareholder value and ensures the future success of the business
* Acasti Pharma reports fourth quarter and full-year 2017 financial results
* Home Capital Group Inc - GICS in a cashable position $144 million as of June 5 versus $144 million as of june 2