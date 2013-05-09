New York Times offers buyouts to newsroom employees
May 31 The New York Times Co said on Wednesday it offered buyouts to some of its newsroom employees, as it looks to streamline its editing and production systems and reduce the number of editors.
May 9 Top U.S. dairy company Dean Foods Co reported a sharp jump in its first-quarter profit because of proceeds from the January sale of its Morningstar business.
Net profit rose to $492.6 million, or $2.63 cents per share, for the quarter ended March 31, from $37.9 million, or 20 cents per share, a year earlier.
Excluding items, Dean Foods earned 29 cents per share.
Revenue remained flat at $2.89 billion.
May 31 The New York Times Co said on Wednesday it offered buyouts to some of its newsroom employees, as it looks to streamline its editing and production systems and reduce the number of editors.
CHICAGO, May 31 Ohio Attorney General Mike DeWine said on Wednesday his office sued five major drug manufacturers, accusing them of misrepresenting the risks of prescription opioid painkillers and so helping fuel a sky-rocketing drug addiction epidemic.