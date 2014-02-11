Feb 11 Dean Foods Co, one of the largest U.S. dairy companies, warned it could post a quarterly loss due to rising prices of milk it buys, sending its shares down 11 percent in premarket trading.

The company said it expected results to range between a loss of 3 cents per share and a profit of 3 cents per share for the first quarter ending in March. (Reporting by Maria Ajit Thomas in Bangalore; Editing by Kirti Pandey)