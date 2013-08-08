* Suffering from loss of Wal-Mart contract, falling volumes
* To close 8-12 plants by mid-2014
* Sees Q3 adjusted earnings/shr $0.05-$0.08 vs est $0.11
* Shares fall as much as 9 pct
(Adds analysts' comment, contract details)
By Aditi Shrivastava
Aug 8 Top U.S. dairy company Dean Foods Co
said it would speed up the closure of up to 15 percent of
its factories in the face of increasing competition and falling
volumes, as it reported a quarterly loss and warned of more
tough times ahead.
Shares of Dallas-based Dean, known for its Meadow Gold and
Dean's milk, fell as much as 9 percent after it said that the
current quarter would be the most challenging this year.
Dean lost a large Wal-Mart Stores contract earlier
this year and an analyst warned that price pressure from
retailers and competitors won't go away anytime soon.
"Commodity costs remain volatile and competitive pressures
are quite intense and shows no sign of easing," Erin Lash of
Morningstar Inc told Reuters.
The company, which has divested many of its own food brands
to focus on milk, lost a "significant" amount of business from
Wal-Mart to a cheaper rival, although it still sells milk to the
chain.
It said in February that the contract loss would lead to a
small decline in 2013 milk volumes but the situation has since
grown worse.
Chief Executive Gregg Tanner said on Thursday the fluid milk
category volume this year will likely be a bit softer than the
company had previously anticipated.
"We have accelerated the severance (costs) including our
plans to close 10 to 15 percent of our plants...we expect these
efforts to offset the volume deleverage," Chief Executive Gregg
Tanner said on a conference call with analysts.
The company said it planned to close eight to 12 of its
factories by the middle of next year.
Dean reported a net loss of $56.9 million, or 30 cents per
share, on an attributable basis for the quarter ended June,
compared with a profit of $56.2 million, or 30 cents per share,
a year earlier.
On an adjusted basis, it earned 13 cents per share from
continuing operations. Analysts on average were expecting a
profit of 14 cents per share on revenue of 2.25 billion.
Dean forecast a third-quarter adjusted profit between 5 and
8 cents per share, below the average estimate from analysts of
11 cents per share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
The company said it now expects full-year adjusted earnings
between 47 cents and 53 cents per share.
Dean Foods' fluid milk volumes fell 6 percent in the
quarter, a sharper fall than the 2.1 percent fall across the
industry.
It said its share of U.S. fluid milk sales volume declined
to 36.4 percent during the second quarter from 37.8 percent in
the first quarter of 2013.
Revenue was flat at $2.2 billion.
Dean Foods sold Morningstar, which sells coffee creamers,
ice cream mixes and other dairy products, to Canadian dairy
products maker Saputo Inc in January.
The company last month divested of the last of its stake in
WhiteWave Foods Co, which owns brands such as Silk soy
milk, International Delight and Land O Lakes coffee creamers.
Shares in the slimmed down company, which has dropped out of
the S&P 500 Index, traded as low as $10.01 on the New York Stock
Exchange on Thursday.
They recovered a little to $10.08 by lunchtime on Thursday
but it is still a sharp fall for a stock that had risen as much
as 25 percent this year.
Dean Foods is the largest processor and distributor of milk
in the country. It says it is about five times the size of its
next largest competitor.
(Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila and Rodney Joyce)