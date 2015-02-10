Feb 10 Dean Foods Co, the largest U.S. milk processor, reported a 4.3 percent rise in quarterly sales as demand for milk rose among health conscious U.S. customers.

Net income attributable to the company rose to $5.3 million, or 6 cents per share, in the fourth quarter ended Dec. 31, from a loss of $37.7 million, or 40 cents per share, a year earlier.

The year earlier results included a $63.4 million cost for the early retirement of debt and a $9.2 million expense for plant closures.

Net sales rose to $2.40 billion from $2.30 billion. (Reporting by Sruthi Ramakrishnan and Yashaswini Swamynathan in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza)