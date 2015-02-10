Feb 10 Dean Foods Co, the largest U.S.
milk processor, reported a 4.3 percent rise in quarterly sales
as demand for milk rose among health conscious U.S. customers.
Net income attributable to the company rose to $5.3 million,
or 6 cents per share, in the fourth quarter ended Dec. 31, from
a loss of $37.7 million, or 40 cents per share, a year earlier.
The year earlier results included a $63.4 million cost for
the early retirement of debt and a $9.2 million expense for
plant closures.
Net sales rose to $2.40 billion from $2.30 billion.
(Reporting by Sruthi Ramakrishnan and Yashaswini Swamynathan in
Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza)