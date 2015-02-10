(Adds details, background, shares)
Feb 10 Dean Foods Co, the largest U.S.
milk processor, reported lower-than-expected quarterly sales and
profit as raw milk prices remained stubbornly high.
Shares of the maker of Meadow Gold and Dean's Milk were down
4.8 percent at $17.19 before the bell on Tuesday.
U.S. raw milk prices rose 18 percent in the quarter ended
Dec. 31, the company said.
Prices have been rising since 2008, when China started
sourcing foreign-made milk powder and infant formula after
several children fell ill due to local milk products
contaminated with melamine.
Years of drought in parts of the United States including in
its largest cattle-producing state, Texas, have also shrunk
cattle herds to the lowest level in more than six decades.
The company forecast current-quarter adjusted earnings of
12-22 cents per share, largely below the average analyst
estimate of 22 cents per share, as it expects volumes to decline
in "low-to-mid-single" digits.
Net sales rose 4.3 percent to $2.40 billion in the fourth
quarter, but missed analysts' average estimate of $2.43 billion,
according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Net income attributable to the company was $5.3 million, or
6 cents per share, compared with a loss of $37.7 million, or 40
cents per share, a year earlier.
The year-earlier results included a $63.4 million cost for
the early retirement of debt and a $9.2 million expense due to
plant closures.
Excluding items, the company earned 8 cents per share in the
latest quarter, below the average analyst estimate of 11 cents
per share.
Shares of the Dallas-based company closed at $18.06 on the
New York Stock Exchange on Monday.
(Reporting Yashaswini Swamynathan and Sruthi Ramakrishnan in
Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza and Maju Samuel)