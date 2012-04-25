LONDON, April 25 Britain's financial regulator
could next year ban the sale of so-called "death bonds" -
effectively a bet on the lifespan of wealthy U.S. policyholders
- to the general public as part of a crackdown on how
investments are promoted in Britain.
The Financial Services Authority said on Wednesday it was
launching a consultation in the second quarter on its plan to
prevent traded life policy investments (TLPIs), or death bonds,
reaching the vast majority of retail clients.
"We believe that TLPIs and all unregulated collective
investment schemes should not generally be marketed to retail
investors in the UK and will be publishing proposals soon to
prevent them being promoted except in rare circumstances," said
Peter Smith, the FSA's head of investment policy.
The FSA said in November it was clamping down on the 1.0
billion pound ($1.6 billion) British market for second-hand life
insurance policies for being too risky, complex and "toxic" for
general investors.
Death bonds were at the centre of the Keydata scandal -
Britain's biggest personal investment scandal in decades - which
left tens of thousands of pensioners without an income after the
FSA fast-tracked the business into administration in 2009.
Keydata sold products backed by U.S. life insurance policies
to around 30,000 mainly elderly investors, pitching them as
"low-risk" with almost guaranteed returns. Investors ploughed
more than 450 million pounds into the business.
But the FSA's attempt to sanction the company and its
rags-to-riches founder, Stewart Ford, have been embroiled in
court cases. Last week, a High Court judge ordered the FSA to
destroy privileged material it had used as part of its
investigation.
Undaunted, the FSA said it had seen "numerous cases" of
financial advisers recommending death bonds without properly
understanding how they worked and the risks involved, which
include accurately forecasting original policyholders' deaths
and the illiquid nature of the investment.
"If rules are introduced following this consultation, we
would expect them to come into force some time in 2013," the FSA
said.
Britain's Financial Services Compensation Scheme (FSCS), a
safety net for investors when regulated businesses fail, paid
out more than 535 million pounds to investment victims last year
- with the Keydata failure dominating the bulk of its work.
The FSA, which has also seen mis-selling scandals that have
cost banks around 15 billion pounds in compensation over the
past two decades, said in August it would issue product warnings
if it felt investors were at risk.