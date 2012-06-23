By Kristen Hays
HOUSTON, June 23 Oil and gas producers
increasingly shut down production and evacuated workers in the
Gulf of Mexico on Saturday as Tropical Storm Debby became the
first named storm of the 2012 Atlantic hurricane season to
disrupt operations in the prolific basin.
Anadarko Petroleum Corp had already shut down
production at four of its eight Gulf platforms by the time Debby
strengthened into a named storm, including the Independence Hub,
which can produce up to a billion cubic feet of natural gas a
day.
"Once these facilities are securely shut in, we expect to
remove all personnel from these facilities today," the company
said.
Debby was centered about 220 miles (354 km) south-southeast
of the mouth of the Mississippi River and was moving slowly
north, according to the National Hurricane Center.
Some models showed the storm moving toward Florida, but most
forecasters agreed Debby was more likely to turn west toward the
Texas coast, moving across areas directly south of Louisiana
that are home to the bulk of the Gulf's oil and gas
infrastructure.
"Debby is not expected to move much during the next couple
of days," the Hurrican Center said.
The Hurricane Center projected that if Debby stays on that
westerly path, it could come ashore late next week anywhere
along the Texas coast, a major refining hub that is home to a
quarter of the nation's refining capacity.
Forecasters noted that one model showed faster movement, "so
it is possible that Debby could reach the coast earlier than
indicated."
Saturday afternoon the storm had maximum winds of 50 miles
(80 km) per hour, forecasters said. Tropical storm winds range
from 39 to 73 miles per hour (63 to 177 km per hour).
The U.S. Bureau of Safety and Environmental Enforcement,
which oversees oil and gas activity in the Gulf, said earlier on
Saturday that a fraction of the basin's output was shut in: 7.8
percent of daily oil and 8.16 percent of daily natural gas
output.
The agency's next update will be released at midday on
Sunday.
The Gulf accounts for about 20 percent of U.S. oil
production and 6 percent of natural gas output.
BHP Billiton fully evacuated workers and shut in
production at its pair of Gulf platforms on Friday.
On Saturday, other producers monitored the system and
maintained production while non-essential workers, or those not
directly involved in production, such as cooks and cleaning
staff, were evacuated.
The Louisiana Offshore Oil Port, the only U.S. port capable
of offloading foreign crude from giant tankers, said operations
were normal on Saturday. "We continue to offload tankers and are
making deliveries to shippers from our onshore storage
facilities," spokeswoman Barb Hesterman said.
Anadarko's four affected platforms - Independence Hub, Marco
Polo, Constitution and Neptune - have a combined capacity to
produce up to 204,000 bpd of oil and 1.5 billion cubic feet per
day of gas.
BHP's Shenzi and Neptune platforms can produce up to 170,000
bpd of oil and 100 million cubic feet per day of gas.
The producers that maintained output included BP Plc,
Chevron Corp, Apache Corp and ConocoPhillips
.
BP, the largest oil producer in the Gulf, operates seven
platforms, including the world's largest, Thunder Horse, which
is designed to produce up to 250,000 barrels per day of oil and
200 million cubic feet per day of natural gas.
Anadarko is the largest gas producer in the basin, according
to BSSE's sister agency, the U.S. Bureau of Ocean Energy
Management.
Energy markets traditionally keep a close eye on storms
passing through the region for output disruptions and possible
supply squeezes.
The risk to markets because of Gulf storms has diminished
slightly in recent years as the increased development of shale
deposits fueled a boom in onshore oil and gas production.