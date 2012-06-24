* Production shutdowns increase for platforms in Debby's
path
* BP, Anadarko, BHP Billiton announce shutdowns
* Path to take Debby through heart of oil, gas output
By Kristen Hays
HOUSTON, June 23 Oil and gas producers ramped up
production shutdowns and evacuated workers in the Gulf of Mexico
on Saturday as Tropical Storm Debby became the first named storm
of the 2012 Atlantic hurricane season to disrupt operations in
the prolific basin.
BP Plc said late on Saturday that it had issued
instructions to shut down oil and gas production at its seven
platforms in the Gulf and stepped up worker evacuations as
weather conditions worsened.
"Those unable to evacuate will shelter in place for the
tropical storm," BP said. Workers were securing wells that were
being drilled in addition to shutting down oil and gas output.
Anadarko Petroleum Corp had already shut down
production and evacuated workers at four of its eight Gulf
platforms by the time Debby strengthened into a named storm,
including the Independence Hub, which can produce up to a
billion cubic feet of natural gas a day.
Debby was centered about 220 miles (354 km) south-southeast
of the mouth of the Mississippi River and was moving slowly
north, according to the National Hurricane Center.
Some models showed the storm moving toward Florida, but most
forecasters agreed Debby was more likely to turn west toward the
Texas coast, moving across areas directly south of Louisiana
that are home to the bulk of the Gulf's oil and gas
infrastructure.
Those clusters of installations include BP's platforms.
Among those seven structures is the world's largest deepwater
platform, Thunder Horse, which is designed to produce up to
250,000 barrels per day of oil and 200 million cubic feet per
day of natural gas.
The company had been evacuating workers not essential to
production, but "the strength and current track of the storm"
prompted further evacuations and production shutdowns, BP said.
The Hurricane Center said Debby was "not expected to move
much during the next couple of days."
It projected that if Debby stayed on that westerly path, it
could come ashore late next week anywhere along the Texas coast,
a major refining hub that is home to a quarter of the nation's
refining capacity.
Forecasters noted that one model showed faster movement, "so
it is possible that Debby could reach the coast earlier than
indicated."
On Saturday afternoon the storm had maximum winds of 50
miles (81 km) per hour, forecasters said. Tropical storm winds
range from 39 to 73 miles per hour (63 to 117 km per hour).
The U.S. Bureau of Safety and Environmental Enforcement,
which oversees oil and gas activity in the Gulf, said earlier on
Saturday that a fraction of the basin's output was shut in: 7.8
percent of daily oil and 8.16 percent of daily natural gas
output.
The agency's next update will be released at midday on
Sunday.
The Gulf accounts for about 20 percent of U.S. oil
production and 6 percent of natural gas output.
BHP Billiton fully evacuated workers and shut in
production at its pair of Gulf platforms on Friday.
On Saturday, other producers monitored the system and
maintained production while non-essential workers, or those not
directly involved in production, such as cooks and cleaning
staff, were evacuated.
The Louisiana Offshore Oil Port, the only U.S. port capable
of offloading foreign crude from giant tankers, said operations
were normal on Saturday. "We continue to offload tankers and are
making deliveries to shippers from our onshore storage
facilities," spokeswoman Barb Hesterman said.
Anadarko's four affected platforms - Independence Hub, Marco
Polo, Constitution and Neptune - have a combined capacity to
produce up to 204,000 bpd of oil and 1.5 billion cubic feet per
day of gas.
BHP's Shenzi and Neptune platforms can produce up to 170,000
bpd of oil and 100 million cubic feet per day of gas.
The producers that maintained output included Chevron Corp,
Apache Corp and ConocoPhillips.
BP is the largest oil producer in the basin, while Anadarko
is its largest gas producer, according to BSSE's sister agency,
the U.S. Bureau of Ocean Energy Management.
Energy markets traditionally keep a close eye on storms
passing through the region for output disruptions and possible
supply squeezes.
The risk to markets because of Gulf storms has diminished
slightly in recent years as the increased development of shale
deposits fueled a boom in onshore oil and gas production.