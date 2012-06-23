HOUSTON, June 23 BP Plc said on Saturday
the company was shutting down Gulf of Mexico oil and gas
production and stepping up worker evacuations as Tropical Storm
Debby churned in the basin.
BP, the largest oil producer in the Gulf, said instructions
had been given "to secure wells currently being drilled and to
shut-in oil and gas production at BP-operated platforms until
this work can be safely resumed."
The company had begun evacuating workers not essential to
production earlier on Saturday. BP said more evacuations wold
continue as long as weather permits.