May 27 Global mining company Anglo American Plc said it appointed Bruce Cleaver as chief executive of its unit, De Beers Group, after previous CEO Philippe Mellier decided to step down.

Cleaver, previously group director of strategy and business development, will take over the role on July 1, the company said.

Anglo American has an 85 percent stake in De Beers, the world's largest diamond producer by value. (Reporting by Mamidipudi Soumithri in Bengaluru; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)