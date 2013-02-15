* China, India leading modest demand recovery for diamond
jewellery
* Rough diamond prices drop 12 pct in 2012
* 2012 sales fell 16 pct, core earnings slid 39 pct
By Brenton Cordeiro
Feb 15 A more positive outlook in China and
India will help boost diamond sales this year, says De Beers,
the world's biggest diamond producer, in a further sign the
world economy is on a slow path to recovery.
De Beers forecast moderate growth in jewellery demand in
2013, in a turnaround from a 12 percent decline in rough diamond
prices last year, which it said was also in line with polished
diamond prices.
De Beers, a unit of global miner Anglo American,
said its sales slid 16 percent last year, but a modest recovery
in major jewellery markets during the holiday season helped
stabilise prices.
"Despite macroeconomic concerns, demand for diamond
jewellery continues to grow in the key markets of the United
States, China and Japan," Chief Executive Philippe Mellier said
on a conference call.
Trading conditions in other developed markets were likely to
be challenging, with stocks of unprocessed diamonds still high,
De Beers added.
The holiday season for diamonds stretches from India's
Diwali in November to this week's Chinese New Year, but
questions remain about how long the good cheer will last.
"The holiday sales have shown a modest improvement in
pricing, but this is likely to diminish somewhat but remain
stable in our view," Numis Securities analyst Cailey Barker said
in a note to clients.
The diamond industry is dominated by De Beers and Russia's
state-controlled Alrosa. They vie for the title of biggest
producer, but De Beers is ahead by value as its stones tend to
attract a higher price.
Total sales at De Beers decreased 16 percent to $6.1 billion
for the year ended Dec. 31. Core earnings dropped 39 percent to
$1.08 billion.
Production fell 11 percent to 27.9 million carats and De
Beers said it planned no increase in 2013.
"If there is an upside, if we can see that the demand is
slightly higher than what we are expecting, we could eventually
ramp up into a bit more production," Mellier said on the call.
De Beers said it is spending 20 billion rand ($2.3
billion)on a new underground diamond mine that will become the
largest in South Africa.
Anglo American reported on Friday a 44 percent drop in
operating profit to $6.2 billion, and underlying earnings fell
more than 50 percent.