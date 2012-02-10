* De Beers says 2011 EBITDA up 21 pct at $1.7 bln
* Diamond Trading Company sales up 27 pct
* DTC prices up 29 percent over the year, broader market up
11-13 pct
By Clara Ferreira-Marques
CAPE TOWN, Feb 10 Diamond producer De
Beers warned it expected to feel the impact of uncertain markets
for months to come after investors and buyers took cover in the
second half, but 2011 profits rose by more than a fifth thanks
to a bumper start to the year.
De Beers, which vies with Russia's Alrosa for the title of
the world's largest diamond producer, said demand for the gems
would continue to grow in 2012 thanks to Chinese and U.S.
consumers, though at a lower pace after a bumper 2011, with many
of its own rough diamond buyers still cautious.
"I don't believe we will see a major crash, but there is
certainly a lot of uncertainty," said Chief Executive Philippe
Mellier, a mechanical engineer who took the reins at De Beers
last year after a lengthy search by the company to fill the top
job.
"On the other hand, all luxury goods appear to be holding
very well, and as a result the luxury goods companies are
showing there is still strong demand... This is very positive
for the diamond industry, which is positioned at the very top
end of luxury goods."
LVMH, the world's biggest luxury goods group,
earlier this month shrugged off concerns over the global economy
with a forecast-beating rise in profit and a dividend hike.
De Beers saw production hit by strikes, contractor worries
and heavy rainfall in the first half and maintenance in the
second, but said it did not expect to increase output in 2012,
focusing instead on repairs and waste clearance as it awaited
improved demand from key clients, known as sightholders.
As a result, production at the diamond giant, 45-percent
owned by miner Anglo American, is likely to remain
stable this year at close to 2011 levels, when output dipped
around 5 percent year-on-year to 31.3 million carats.
"We see the sightholders nervous and a bit cautious, which
is why we will carry on what we are currently doing in the
mines, which is to strip the waste and clear the backlog of
maintenance we have," Mellier said. "We are going to be ready
for any ramp up of demand from our sightholders."
He said it was difficult to predict when that point would
come, though De Beers expects to prioritise maintenance for at
least "several months" into 2012.
PROFIT JUMP
In its first full set of earnings since Anglo American
agreed in November to take majority control of the diamond miner
by buying out the Oppenheimer family stake, De Beers said
earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation
(EBITDA) totalled $1.7 billion, up 21 percent.
Underlying earnings rose 62 percent to $968 million.
The diamond miner, which controls more than a third of the
global rough diamond market, said sales of rough diamonds by its
Diamond Trading Company (DTC) were up 27 percent at $6.5 billion
-- its second-highest annual level to date.
Prices for rough diamonds jumped in the first half to well
above pre-crisis levels but fell sharply in the last five months
of the year as markets tumbled, prompting a drop despite the
dearth of new mines, low inventories and rising Asian demand
that have been lifting diamond prices.
Over the full year, De Beers said DTC prices, which can
outperform in a volatile market due to the nature of contracts
and type of stones, increased 29 percent from January to
December, largely thanks to a boom in the first half when lower
production combined with increased investor interest.
Overall rough diamond prices are expected to have increased
11 to 13 percent over the full year.
Diamonds represented roughly 5 percent of Anglo's earnings
in 2010, but that could rise to as much as a fifth of earnings
by 2013, according to some analysts' estimates, as a result of
shifts including the acquisition of the Oppenheimer stake.
Anglo said the contribution to its underlying earnings from
its De Beers stake totalled $443 million in 2011, up from $302
million a year earlier.