Ford to cut 10 pct of its salaried workforce in North America, Asia
May 17 Ford Motor Co said on Wednesday that it plans to cut 10 percent of its salaried workforce in North America and Asia.
LONDON May 26 British department store group Debenhams on Thursday named Sergio Bucher, an executive at Amazon's fashion business, as its new boss.
The retailer said Bucher will join as chief executive in October, succeeding Michael Sharp, who will step down from the board on June 24.
Bucher has served as vice president, Amazon Fashion Europe, since 2013. Debenhams, which has struggled in a fierce retail market, said in October that Sharp would leave the business this year. (Reporting by James Davey; editing by Kate Holton)
May 17 Ford Motor Co said on Wednesday that it plans to cut 10 percent of its salaried workforce in North America and Asia.
LONDON, May 17 Furniture retailer IKEA Group said it would create more than 1,300 new jobs in Britain, a major investment in the UK as the country prepares to exit the European Union amid signs that the market for home improvement is showing resilience.