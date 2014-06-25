BRIEF-First Resources says 3m2017 crude palm oil production 161,194 tonnes vs 120,411 tonnes in 3m2016
* 3m2017 crude palm oil production 161,194 tonnes versus 120,411 tonnes in 3m2016
June 25 Debenhams Plc
* Debenhams plc announces successful upsizing and pricing of 225 million pounds senior notes due 2021
* Has priced its offering of 225 million pounds senior notes due 2021 at 5.25 percent
* Offering was upsized from previously announced 200 million pounds aggregate principal amount.
* Offering is expected to close on 2 july 2014 upon satisfaction or waiver of customary closing conditions. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
April 24 Pharmacy benefit manager Express Scripts Holding Co said Anthem Inc, its biggest customer and one that has sued the company over claims of being overcharged, was unlikely to renew its contract after it ends in 2019.