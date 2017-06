LONDON, Sept 18 Debenhams PLC : * Profit before tax for year expected to be ahead of last year, in line with

current market expectations * Do not anticipate a significant change in the economic environment in the

near future * We expect to continue to make progress in 2013 * 10 weeks to Sept 1 group lfl sales, exc VAT, +3.7% * FY group lfl sales, exc VAT, +1.6%