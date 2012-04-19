* H1 headline pretax 128.5 mln stg, vs forecast 124.5 mln
* Says "comfortable" with full-year market expectations
* Initiates 20 mln stg share buyback programme
LONDON, April 19 Department store chain
Debenhams beat market expectations by posting broadly
flat first-half profit and said
it was "comfortable" about meeting targets for the second half,
when trade will be impacted by the Diamond Jubilee and Olympics.
Debenhams, second to John Lewis in the British
market, reported headline pretax profit of 128.5 million pounds
($206 million), a slight dip on 129.2 million a year ago, but
ahead of analyst consensus of 124.5 million.
Chief Executive Michael Sharp said he was pleased with the
performance against a backdrop of tough conditions on Britain's
high streets and warm autumn weather, which hit sales of
outerwear, a strength for the chain.
He said he was "comfortable" with the market's outlook for
the full year.
"However, we are mindful of the impact the wider economy may
have on consumer behaviour in the second half of the year as
well as the uncertain effects of the major one-off events taking
place in the UK during the summer," he said on Thursday.
Debenhams said last month that sales from its 170 stores in
Britain, Ireland and Denmark, 66 franchise stores in
International markets and online rose 1 percent in its first
half.
Sales at stores open more than a year rose 0.3 percent,
excluding sales tax, in the 26 weeks to March 3, confounding
analysts who had expected a slight fall.
The group, which sells clothes, cosmetics and homeware,
reduced its net debt by 71.9 million pounds during the period to
311.8 million pounds, and said it would spend 20 million pounds
buying its stock over the next six months.
It maintained its interim dividend at 1 pence a share.