* H1 headline pretax 128.5 mln stg vs forecast 124.5 mln
* Says "comfortable" with full-year market expectations
* Unsure Olympics, Jubilee impact
* Initiates 20 mln stg share buyback programme
* Shares up 2 pct
By Paul Sandle
LONDON, April 19 Department store chain
Debenhams was positive about the rest of the year after
beating market expectations for the first half with broadly flat
profit, helped by tight cost controls and a good performance in
menswear, footwear and health and beauty.
Debenhams, second to John Lewis in the British
market, reported headline pretax profit of 128.5 million pounds
($206 million), a slight dip on 129.2 million a year ago, but
ahead of analyst consensus of 124.5 million.
Chief Executive Michael Sharp said he was pleased with the
performance against a backdrop of tough conditions on Britain's
high streets and warm autumn weather, which hit sales of
outerwear, a strength for the chain.
He said he was "comfortable" with the market's outlook for
the full-year profit of about 158 million pounds.
But he added that he was "cautious about the impact of the
wider economy on consumer behaviour in the second half and you
can add to this the yet unknown impact of the Jubilee, the
European Football, and the Olympic and the Paralympic Games".
Marks & Spencer, which sells food, clothing and
homeware, has launched a major marketing push centred on
Britain's landmark summer events.
Sharp said a feel-good factor from the Jubilee could benefit
some clothing sales, as seen after last year's Royal Wedding,
but the football would divert spending to beers, barbeques and
food.
Trading would also be depressed by a refurbishment programme
that will see 18 shops spruced up over the summer, he said,
although sales quickly bounced back and rose by about 6 percent
after each refresh.
Debenhams said last month that sales from its 170 stores in
Britain, Ireland and Denmark, 66 franchise stores in
International markets and online rose 1 percent in its first
half.
Sales at stores open more than a year rose 0.3 percent,
excluding sales tax, in the 26 weeks to March 3, confounding
analysts who had expected a slight fall.
The group, which sells clothes, cosmetics and homeware,
reduced its net debt by 71.9 million pounds during the period to
311.8 million pounds, and said it would spend 20 million pounds
buying its stock over the next six months.
Sharp said the buyback would probably continue at about the
same rate next year: "That's indicative of where we are going."
Shares in Debenhams were 2 percent higher at 82 pence at
0923 GMT, outperforming a 0.4 percent stronger index of
medium-sized companies.
Espirito Santo Investment Bank analyst Sanjay Vidyarthi said
it was a "resilient performance in volatile and difficult
trading conditions".
Debenhams maintained its interim dividend at 1 pence a
share.