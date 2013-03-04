(Corrects period in 3rd par to Jan 14-27)
LONDON, March 4 Debenhams, Britain's
second biggest department store group, said trading in January
was affected by snow, with a consequent impact on first half
profit.
The firm said on Monday it now expected profit for the first
half of its financial year to be around 120 million pounds ($180
million).
It said that while sales at stores open over a year grew by
about 3 percent in the 26 weeks to March 2, during the
snow-affected period of Jan. 14-27 UK like-for-like sales were
down by about 10 percent.
It said gross margin for the first half will be about 20
basis points lower than last year.
It said for the full-year gross margin was more likely to be
flat than the 10 basis points increase previously guided to.
($1 = 0.6662 British pounds)
(Reporting by James Davey; edited by Paul Sandle)