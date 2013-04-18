LONDON, April 18 Debenhams, Britain's
second biggest department store group, forecast a better second
half of the year after posting an expected 5.4 percent fall in
first half profit.
Debenhams said on Thursday it made a pretax profit of 120.3
million pounds in the 26 weeks to March 2.
That was in line with guidance given in a March profit
warning when the firm said snow in January had hit sales, but
down from the 127.1 million pounds made in the 2011-12 half
year.
"We expect to make further progress in the second half
despite consumer sentiment remaining weak and challenging market
conditions," it said.