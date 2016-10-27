LONDON Oct 27 Debenhams, Britain's
second-largest department store group, said annual profit inched
up 0.5 percent as it struggled to grow in a tough retail
environment in 2016.
The company, whose new chief executive Sergio Bucher started
earlier this month, reported pretax profit for the year ended
Sept. 3 of 114.1 million pounds ($139 million), compared to the
113.5 million it made last year, and in line with a consensus
forecast.
Debenhams, second to John Lewis by annual revenue,
said its strategy to rebalance the business away from clothing
sales was working and it would share its longer term plans under
its new CEO in spring 2017.
The retailer, which trades from 253 stores across 27
countries, named Amazon fashion executive Bucher as its new boss
in May, citing his e-commerce and international expertise.
($1 = 0.8183 pounds)
(Reporting by Sarah Young, editing by Paul Sandle)