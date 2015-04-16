LONDON, April 16 Debenhams, Britain's No.2 department stores chain, posted a better-than-expected rise in first-half profit as its strategy of running fewer promotions boosted full-price sales, and an improved online offer helped increase demand.

The company, which has 246 stores in 27 countries, on Thursday posted pretax profit for the 26 weeks to Feb. 28 of 88.9 million pounds ($132 million), up 4.3 percent on a year ago and ahead of a company compiled forecast of 84.5 million pounds.

While the firm spent 14 days fewer on promotion overall in the period, like-for-like sales growth of 1.3 percent was boosted by one such event moving forward one week into the half.

($1 = 0.6742 pounds) (Reporting by Neil Maidment, Editing by Paul Sandle)