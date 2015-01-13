LONDON Jan 13 Debenhams, Britain's No.2 department store chain, posted a fall in first-quarter sales, although there were signs of improvement over the key Christmas trading period.

The firm, which has 240 stores and trades across 28 countries, said on Tuesday UK like-for-like sales fell 0.8 percent in the 19 weeks to Jan. 10, compared with an analyst forecast range of -2 percent to 2 percent.

However, over the four weeks to Jan 10 underlying sales were up 4.9 percent, with revenues boosted by less discounting and an improved online delivery offer. (Reporting by Neil Maidment, Editing by Paul Sandle)