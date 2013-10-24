* 2012-13 pretax profit 154 mln stg, down 2.7 pct
* CEO says there is "disconnect" between economic data and
reality
* Says market is highly competitive
* Shares drop up to 8.8 pct
(Adds detail on costs, analyst comment, updates shares)
By James Davey
LONDON, Oct 24 Debenhams, Britain's
second-largest department store retailer by sales, is not
counting on the pace of any consumer recovery picking up
significantly in 2014, it cautioned on Thursday as it reported a
2.7 percent fall in full-year profit.
"There is a clear disconnect between some of the more
positive economic data and how customers are actually feeling in
reality," chief executive Michael Sharp said, adding a consumer
recovery was "probably further away than people might have
previously liked to expect."
His outlook, along with fears that Britain's unseasonably
warm autumn has not helped Debenhams' sales and concerns over
cost growth, sent shares in the firm down as much as 8.8
percent.
Analysts at N+1 Singer cut their 2013-14 pretax profit
forecast by 4 percent to 155 million pounds ($251 million),
after pencilling in cost growth of 4.5 percent - 1 percent ahead
of their previous estimate.
They highlighted incremental costs of 7.5 million pounds for
a new head office and a worsening of the costs to generate
international online sales.
Though data and surveys have indicated the outlook is
improving for UK consumer spending, retailers are generally
still cautious as inflation continues to outpace wage rises -
Tesco and Sainsbury's have recently
highlighted that consumers' disposable income is still falling
.
Sharp said he regularly met shoppers: "They talk about the
pressure of energy costs, food inflation, the cost of car
parking and they are all very clear that all those component
parts are running ahead of wage inflation."
The 200-year-old group, which trades out of 236 stores
across 28 countries, made a pretax profit of 154 million pounds
($248.98 million) in the year to Aug. 31 - in line with analyst
expectations but down from 158.3 million pounds made in the
2011-12 year.
Analyst forecasts had been cut after a profit warning in
March that was blamed on January snow. The firm then endured wet
spring weather before getting a boost to sales from a summer
heatwave.
Now a mild autumn looks set to cause more problems.
"The hot weather has sent Debenhams' autumn/winter range
into a tailspin. It's nearing the end of October and I have just
seen a promotion offering 25 percent off a coat," said James
McGregor, director of retail consultants, Retail Remedy.
HIGHLY COMPETITIVE
Full-year sales, announced last month, rose 2.5 percent to
2.78 billion pounds, with sales at stores open over a year up
2.0 percent and gross margin flat.
Debenhams, behind employee-owned John Lewis by
annual sales, is modernising stores - including a 25 million
pounds refurbishment of its flagship on London's Oxford Street
that it hopes will attract new brands and partners - as well as
investing in new product and online and expanding its brand
internationally as it seeks to counter subdued consumer
confidence with market share gains.
The firm's share in clothing, footwear and accessories rose
by 30 basis points in the 12 weeks to Aug. 4, according to data
from Kantar Worldpanel.
Though Sharp expects the market to remain highly competitive
in the run-up to Christmas he indicated that Debenhams was not
being hurt by the efforts of Marks & Spencer, Britain's
biggest clothing retailer, to revive its womenswear business.
"We continue to grow market share in womenswear and I think
that's all the evidence you need to demonstrate that we're
clearly getting lots of things right for our customer," he said.
Shares in Debenhams, which is paying a dividend of 3.4
pence, up from 3.3 pence last year, were down 8.7 pence at 102
pence at 1414 GMT, valuing the business at 1.26 billion pounds.
($1 = 0.6185 British pounds)
(Editing by Sophie Walker and David Cowell)