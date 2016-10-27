* FY profit up 0.5 pct at 114.1 mln stg, in line with
forecasts
* Shares up 1.8 pct
(Adds executive, analyst comments, share price)
By Sarah Young
LONDON, Oct 27 Debenhams, Britain's
second-largest department store group, achieved minimal growth
in a tough clothing market and said a plan to focus more on
beauty, gifts and food products meant it was well-placed for the
year ahead.
But with Chief Executive Sergio Bucher just weeks into his
new role, the 240-strong store chain said it would not be
providing any further information on its longer-term plans until
next Spring.
Britain's clothing market is shrinking, with retailers
including Next and Marks & Spencer also
struggling to increase sales. Data from market research body
Kantar Worldpanel showed the UK fashion market suffered its
steepest decline since 2009 for the 12 months ended in
September.
Debenhams, which is second to No.1 department store chain
John Lewis by revenue, reported underlying pretax
profit for the year ended Sept. 3 of 114.1 million pounds ($139
million), up 0.5 percent on last year and in line with
forecasts.
Analysts, who expect profit to slide to 108 million pounds
in the new financial year, are keen to hear what former Amazon
fashion executive Bucher, appointed for his e-commerce
and international skills, is planning for Debenhams.
"It is business as usual - a weak business model being run
defensively in a difficult market," said Haitong analyst Tony
Shiret. "We shall have to wait to see whether Mr Bucher can
break Debenhams out of this long-term decline."
Shares in Debenhams gained 1.8 percent to 54.8 pence by 0858
GMT, which analysts said reflected some relief that the company
was performing in line with expectations and that its pension
deficit had not worsened by as much as some recent forecasts.
The stock has lost a third of its value over the last six
months, underperforming a 3 percent rise in Britain's mid-cap
share index, due to concerns over the weak clothing
market and the impact on consumer appetite from Britain's June
vote to leave the European Union.
Debenhams trading director Suzanne Harlow said poor demand
for clothing was the biggest issue over the six months to
September 2016.
"It's not really to do with Brexit conditions, it's more to
do with the underlying performance of clothing through the
second half," Harlow told reporters on Thursday.
In the future, Debenhams will be affected by the Brexit
vote-induced devaluation of the pound as the company buys
clothing and other goods in dollars, said CFO Matt Smith, but
that wouldn't take effect until Spring 2018 as the retailer is
fully-hedged for the current year.
($1 = 0.8183 pounds)
(Reporting by Sarah Young; editing by Paul Sandle and Tom
Pfeiffer)