LONDON, June 27 Debenhams, Britain's No. 2 department store group, posted slower sales growth for its latest trading period as unhelpful weather and a weak consumer environment took their toll.

The 200-year-old firm, which trails John Lewis by annual sales, did, however, say on Thursday it was comfortable with the market's current expectations for pretax profit in 2013-14 reflecting a strong focus on stocks, margins and costs.

Debenhams said sales at stores open over a year were flat in the 16 weeks to June 22 - a period which includes its fiscal third quarter.

That outcome compares to a first half like-for-like sales rise of 3.1 percent and was below analyst forecasts of growth of about 2 percent.

In line with previous guidance the firm said gross margin was expected to be flat for the full 2013-14 year.