LONDON, June 27 Debenhams, Britain's No.
2 department store group, posted slower sales growth for its
latest trading period as unhelpful weather and a weak consumer
environment took their toll.
The 200-year-old firm, which trails John Lewis by
annual sales, did, however, say on Thursday it was comfortable
with the market's current expectations for pretax profit in
2013-14 reflecting a strong focus on stocks, margins and costs.
Debenhams said sales at stores open over a year were flat in
the 16 weeks to June 22 - a period which includes its fiscal
third quarter.
That outcome compares to a first half like-for-like sales
rise of 3.1 percent and was below analyst forecasts of growth of
about 2 percent.
In line with previous guidance the firm said gross margin
was expected to be flat for the full 2013-14 year.